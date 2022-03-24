Nonprofit Money Management International Reduces the Stigma and Shame of Debt with Grant from JP Morgan Chase

Money Management International (MMI) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a generous grant from JPMorgan Chase to help reduce the stigma and shame of debt by expanding its successful MMI Peer Advocate program.

Stafford, Texas, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMI's Peer Advocate program is designed to increase MMI’s reach and service delivery to marginalized communities, with a specific focus on BIPOC consumers and low-to-moderate-income households.

“Stigma is a powerful force for individuals dealing with personal finance challenges, especially credit card debt often associated with non-essential spending,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Director of Media and Brand at MMI. “Our Peer Advocates have paid off huge amounts of debt – almost $6 million combined – and now serve as MMI ambassadors, inspiring others drowning in debt that it’s ok to reach out for help.” 

In 2021, the MMI Peer Advocates were created from former MMI clients who successfully overcame debt and agreed to publicly share their stories through media interviews and social engagement. Nationally, MMI is proud to have more than 125 peer advocates creating conversations to help others overcome the isolating effect of debt stigma and find relief through nonprofit financial counseling and debt management.

A survey conducted by Capital Group, a leading investment firm, found that people are less likely to talk about their finances than politics, drugs or racial issues. “Just the fact that we are comparing debt to these touchy subjects is telling,” said MMI Peer Advocate Juan Pinon, who paid off more than $50,000 in debt. “Credit cards are powerful and they’re addicting. If we want something we swipe the card and it’s instant satisfaction. We can become numb to the consequences. It’s also embarrassing when it reaches the point of crisis.”

MMI recently hosted a webinar featuring peer advocates who shared their own personal experiences of shame and embarrassment but ultimately found relief and success by enrolling in MMI’s debt management plan. The presentation also included an appearance by the 2021 NFCC Brighter Financial Future Award recipient, an MMI client who overcame six-figure debt in under five years.

“By courageously stepping forward to openly discuss their financial challenges, our peer advocates are demonstrating the importance of visibility and vulnerability,” said Nitzsche. “In turn, their valor creates compelling stories and a relatable bond with those who are currently experiencing similar challenges, empowering others to take the next step towards financial security by engaging with MMI’s empathetic counselors.” 

About MMI 

Money Management International (MMI) is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org

