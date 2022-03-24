EnOcean Alliance Partners with Germany’s Sustainability Leaders

A new "50 Global Sustainability & Climate Leaders" programme demonstrates how the leading companies in Germany are relying on EnOcean technology to deliver carbon-neutral strategies. The campaign offers a platform for companies to provide sustainable and green solutions, and thus campaign against climate change.



San Ramon, CA, USA – March 24, 2022. The EnOcean Alliance is participating in the “50 Global Leaders” program by TBD Media, in which leading business figures highlight their approaches to achieving climate change and sustainability goals. The companies are all members of the EnOcean Alliance, an open association of around four hundred companies in the building and IT industries. EnOcean devices require no cables, no battery to operate, so are very sustainable as well as flexible.

Introducing the initiative, Graham Martin, CEO of EnOcean Alliance says: “Buildings use 40% of our entire energy and they are responsible for about 36% of our CO2 emissions. If we are going to meet the United Nations and other climate goals, it is absolutely necessary that we make our buildings energy efficient including retrofitting our entire existing buildings.”

Partners in the movie include Microsoft’s IoT business lead at Azure BD, two vice presidents of T-Systems MMS company, the Product Marketing Director of Embedded & Wireless at Rutronik, and the CEO of Dussmann Service Deutschland.

Microsoft’s IoT business lead at Azure BD,Thomas Frahler explains, “Microsoft joined the EnOcean Alliance in 2019 with the goal to drive more standardisation in intelligent building control. With this partnership, Microsoft wants to help companies adopt digital technologies quickly and help them build their own digital competencies.”

An example of this is cited by Dussman’s CEO, Philipp Conrads, “The corona pandemic has shown that there is a change in the way people are using offices and are working of course. So, we have decided to implement a user-oriented cleaning concept which is ensuring that not only personnel but also products are deployed and utilised more sustainably and in a more efficient way.”

Making its debut in February 2022, the film will be featured in CBS News (USA) and Die Welt (Germany). Also, Reuters will be covering this at a later date.

About EnOcean Alliance

The EnOcean Alliance is an international association of leading companies in the building and IT industries founded in 2008. The open, non-profit organization is committed to enabling and promoting interoperable, maintenance-free and proven eco-systems based on the wireless EnOcean radio standard (ISO/IEC 14543-3-10/11). With their decades of experience EnOcean Alliance members strive to co-create a healthy, safe and sustainable environment in smart homes, smart buildings and smart spaces for the benefit of all. The EnOcean Alliance headquarters are located in San Ramon, California.

