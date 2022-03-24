KemPharm to Participate in Maxim’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

CELEBRATION, Fla., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, today announced that Travis C. Mickle, Ph.D., President and CEO of KemPharm, will deliver a virtual presentation at Maxim’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference being held March 28-30, 2022.

Registered investors will be able to view the pre-recorded presentation by Dr. Mickle highlighting KemPharm’s business and recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones. Members of the company’s management team will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: Maxim’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Date: March 28-30, 2022 Register: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions through its proprietary LAT® (Ligand Activated Therapy) technology. KemPharm utilizes its proprietary LAT® technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. KemPharm’s prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) and other CNS/rare diseases. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AZSTARYS®, a new once-daily treatment for ADHD in patents age six years and older containing KemPharm’s prodrug, serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), which is being commercialized by Corium, Inc. in the U.S., and APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, KemPharm’s prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen, which is being commercialized by KVK-Tech, Inc. in the U.S. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of prodrug product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

