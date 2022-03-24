Franklin, Tennessee, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The CESAR® brand believes the best life is shared between pets and their pet parents, and that they deserve to always be together. That’s why the CESAR brand is committed to making the world a dog-friendly place, starting in the workplace.

Over the past two years, people and their pets have grown accustomed to working side-by-side, and as workplaces continue to evolve, offering togetherness in the office with pets can help boost happiness and relieve anxiety or stress. In fact, according to a new survey commissioned by the CESAR brand, the majority of dog owners (58%) say “dogs make the best co-workers,” and have recognized the benefits of being able to bring their pet to

work, including boosting happiness (58%) and relieving anxiety or stress (57%). Additionally, more than half of dog owners feel bringing their dog to work would encourage them to take more breaks (55%) and would help foster more social interactions with colleagues in the workplace (52%).

Since the best life is shared between humans and their pups, the CESAR brand wants to ensure that return-to-office plans include pets too. To help make that a reality, the CESAR brand is launching the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program to help pet parents advocate for their dogs in the workplace and get them ‘hired.’ The program is built on insights from the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program from Mars Petcare – the CESAR brand’s parent company – which uses research to identify key actions that make a community pet-friendly, including shelters, parks, businesses and more. At CESARHireMyDog.com, pet parents can find the BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program’s PETS WORK AT WORK™ toolkit, which offers pet-friendly workplace resources, including a sample pet policy, pet amenities considerations and tips on pet-friendly design.

“A pet-friendly workplace helps foster relationships between coworkers and is essential to our company’s culture, so we’ve implemented pet-friendly policies and ‘pet-perks’ – such as leash attachments at desks, water stations and relief areas – to ensure our company spaces are as pet-friendly as possible,” said Dave Bradey, People & Organization Head, Mars Petcare North America. “Our hope is for the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program to inspire more businesses to take the simple steps needed for a more pet-friendly workplace.”

To encourage companies to take the steps to become pet-friendly, the CESAR brand will award coupons for free CESAR dog food for the office to the first 50 companies that let them know they’ve opened the door to canine coworkers. From now until November 30, 2022, authorized company representatives can visit cesar.com/contact-us and select ‘My office went dog-friendly’ under the reason for contact and share a signed copy of their company’s dog-friendly policy for the chance to win. Full details and official rules can be found at cesar.com/hire-my-dog-terms-and-conditions.

Since a great resume is the first thing needed to get hired, CESARHireMyDog.com also features the CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ Resume Builder Tool – a place to turn their dog into a canine candidate by creating a resume that plays up the qualities their dog offers to the workplace. The pet resume can be promoted on social platforms, endorsed by colleagues and friends and, most importantly, shared with employers to get your dog a new role in the workplace.

To make this togetherness in the workspace a reality, the CESAR brand is offering pet parents who build a resume for their dog the chance to bring a “Pup-Up Workspace” to their hometown or office. This one-of-a-kind experience gives pet parents the opportunity to work alongside their four-legged friend with pet-friendly amenities hardworking pets and their humans need. Now through April 13, 2022, pet parents can enter for a chance to win the “Pup-Up Workspace” in their hometown by building their pooch’s resume at CESARHireMyDog.com, sharing it on Instagram or Twitter with #HireMyDog, #Contest and @CesarCuisine in your post and follow the brand. Following the contest close, fifteen eligible finalists will be chosen and awarded $25 worth of CESAR product, and one lucky winner will be selected to experience the “Pup-Up Workspace” in their hometown or office, as well as a year's supply of CESAR Canine Cuisine for their pup. (There is no purchase necessary to enter or win.) Full contest details and official rules can be found at CesarHireMyDogContest.com.

Our pets are an important part of our lives, so treating them with the love they deserve means treating them with meals they’ll love. CESAR Canine Cuisine is designed with shared moments in mind in a wide range of bold recipes, high-quality ingredients and the flavors dogs crave.

To learn more about the CESAR brand and their CESAR® HIRE MY DOG™ program, visit CESARHireMyDog.com, or follow the CESAR brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Pet parents can get more information on winning the “Pup-Up Workspace” contest in their hometown and view the official rules by visiting CESARHireMyDogContest.com. *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Eligibility restrictions apply; see full OFFICIAL RULES at www.cesarhiremydogcontest.com for eligibility details. Void where prohibited. Contest ends 4/13/22.







1 ​​This research was conducted by KRC Research from July 30 to August 1, 2021 via an online survey of a representative sample of 1,004 U.S. adults ages 18 or older.















