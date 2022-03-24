The Worldwide Connected Car Industry is Expected to Reach $82.1 Billion by 2026

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Car Market (2021-2026) by Service, Hardware Type, Form Type, Vehicle Type, End Market (2021-2026), Transponder Network, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Connected Car Market is estimated to be USD 36.5 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82.1 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.6%.



Market Dynamics

The rising urge for escalated user comfort, convenience, and safety is one of the major factors contributing to the market's growth. The increasing tendency of consumers towards anti-theft systems and the adoption of significantly increased computing power and interconnectivity are majorly driving factors of the market.

In addition, various features integration in connected cars such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and online service scheduling have increased connected cars' popularity. Other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing acquisition of driver assistance systems. However, some factors, including the absence of infrastructure for the proper functioning of connected cars, may affect the market growth. Automotive cyber threats introduce the potential for mass compromise of vehicles and entire fleets, hindering the market growth.



Research of several technologies such as artificial intelligence and 5G is expected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



Market Segmentation

The Global Connected Car Market is segmented further based on Service, Hardware Type, Form Type, Vehicle Type, End Market, Transponder Network, and Geography.

By Service, the market is classified into Navigation, Remote Diagnostics, Multimedia Streaming, Social Media & Other Apps, OTA Updates, On-Road Assistance, eCall & SOS Assistance, Cyber Security, Remote Operation, Collision Warning, Auto Parking/Connected Parking, Autopilot, Home Integration, Vehicle Management, and Asset Tracking.

By Hardware Type, the market is classified as Head Unit, Central Gateway, Intelligent Antenna, Electronic Control Unit, Telematic Control Unit, Keyless Entry Systems, and Sensors.

By Form Type, the market is classified as Embedded, Tethered, and Integrated.

By Vehicle Type, the market is classified as Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle.

By End Market, the market is classified as OEM and Aftermarket.

By Transponder, the market is classified as Onboard unit and Roadside unit.

By Network, the market is classified as Operational Data, Dedicated Short Range Communication, and Cellular.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Airbiquity, CloudMade, Continental, Intellias, Luxoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Robert Bosch, Sierra Wireless, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Connected Car Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Urge for Escalated User Comfort, Convenience, and Safety

4.1.2 Increasing Tendency of Consumers Towards Feature on Demand

4.1.3 Growing Acquisition of Driver Assistance System and Automobile Automation

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Connectivity & Subscription Complexity and Reliable Coverage Issues

4.2.2 Absence of Infrastructure in Developing Countries

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Trend of Cab Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Rental, and Other Services

4.3.2 Arrival of Several Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G, Vehicle to Everything Communication

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Failure to Generate Customer Interest and Differentiate Services

4.4.2 Threat of Cybersecurity



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Connected Car Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Navigation

6.3 Remote Diagnostics

6.4 Multimedia Streaming

6.5 Social Media & Other Apps

6.6 OTA Updates

6.7 On-Road Assistance

6.8 eCall & SOS Assistance

6.9 Cyber Security

6.10 Remote Operation

6.11 Collision Warning

6.12 Auto Parking/Connected Parking

6.13 Autopilot

6.14 Home Integration

6.15 Vehicle Management

6.16 Asset Tracking



7 Global Connected Car Market, By Hardware Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Head Unit

7.3 Central Gateway

7.4 Intelligent Antenna

7.5 Electronic Control Unit

7.6 Telematic Control Unit

7.7 Keyless Entry Systems

7.8 Sensors



8 Global Connected Car Market, By Form Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Embedded

8.3 Tethered

8.4 Integrated



9 Global Connected Car Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle

9.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

9.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle



10 Global Connected Car Market, By End Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 OEM

10.3 Aftermarket



11 Global Connected Car Market, By Transponder

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Onboard Unit

11.3 Roadside Unit



12 Global Connected Car Market, By Network

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Operational Data

12.3 Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

12.4 Cellular

12.4.1 4G

12.4.2 5G



13 Global Connected Car Market, By Geography



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Airbiquity

15.2 AT&T

15.3 Audi

15.4 BMW

15.5 CloudMade

15.6 Continental

15.7 Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)

15.8 Ericsson

15.9 Ford Motor

15.10 Harman International Industries

15.11 Intellias

15.12 Luxoft

15.13 Qualcomm Technologies

15.14 Robert Bosch

15.15 Samsung

15.16 Sierra Wireless

15.17 Telefonica

15.18 Tesla

15.19 Thales Group

15.20 Tomtom

15.21 Verizon Communications

15.22 Visteon Corporation

15.23 Vodafone

15.24 Zubie



16 Appendix



