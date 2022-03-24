Qlik’s Elif Tutuk Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Elif Tutuk, Vice President of Innovation and Design at Qlik®, was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program . Her work leads the charge to blend AI into analytics to further the AI/human interaction with data while striving to eliminate bias, and has been the basis of many of Qlik’s product innovations that have advanced the industry’s only end-to-end multi-cloud platform built for Active Intelligence®.



Elif’s work in augmented analytics empowers thousands of users in virtually any job to understand and use data more effectively to extract more value. This technology allows users to ask questions and automatically generate insights in an easy, conversational manner. By combining unique associative data technology with AI, users can make data-driven decisions without bias, enabling businesses to deploy ethical strategies that deliver results without sacrificing integrity. From healthcare and supply chain challenges to climate change and beyond, Elif works tirelessly to build solutions that allow people and their organizations to do more with their data and make smarter decisions.

“You can say I’m a bit of a data fanatic, and the rise of third-generation analytics is really exciting to me. It’s wonderful to receive recognition for the data and analytics experiences with AI-supported automations that I’m building with our wonderful team at Qlik,” said Tutuk. “Ultimately, though, I really hope the innovations empower end users to act on real-time insights from their data, helping them to create significant business impact.”

“We are so proud to name Elif Tutuk as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Elif was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to Elif and her entire team!”

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik offers an Active Intelligence platform, delivering end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud solutions to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

© 2022 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved.

