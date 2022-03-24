Assure Announces Hiring of Two Senior Executives to Support Growth

DENVER, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, announced that Kelly Shelton will join the Company as vice president of sales. In addition, Sherri Wagner was appointed vice president of human resources.



As the vice president of sales, Mr. Shelton will oversee revenue-generating activities at Assure including organic sales and channel strategy. He will also play an important role on strategies focused on group purchasing organizations (“GPO”) and customer retention.

“Kelly has more than 25 years of experience delivering impressive results as a competitive sales leader in the healthcare industry,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “His primary objectives will include scaling our platform through continued organic growth, driving our offering for channel partnerships and delivering excellent results from the sales team he is mentoring. Kelly’s skills are a great fit for our Company as we enter our next phase of growth and development.”

On his appointment, Mr. Shelton commented, “My career has always been driven by a passion for sales, managing high performing business development teams and building and maintaining surgeon and hospital relationships. I am excited to be joining an organization committed to delivering exceptional patient care and surgeon support. Our sales organization is empowered to grow, compete and win in a large, expanding and highly fragmented IONM market.”

Prior to joining Assure, Mr. Shelton served as vice president at Zimmer Biomet Spine where he led a team that generated more than $500 million in annual sales. Before that, Mr. Shelton was area vice president at Stryker Spine where he grew strategic accounts and negotiated and closed numerous GPO contracts. Mr. Shelton earned a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management from Colorado State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver.

Sherri Wagner Named Vice President of Human Resources

Assure has appointed Sherri Wagner as vice president of human resources. Ms. Wagner will play a critical role in supporting the Company’s rapid growth and assume responsibility for developing and executing Assure’s human resources strategy, including recruiting and retention, learning and development, change management and employee engagement.

“Assure’s team members are the foundation for our success, and Sherri will have a leading role in developing our current staff and attracting top talent to support our success and growth,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Sherri’s experience complements our leadership team and strengthens our commitment to making Assure an even better place to work.”

On her appointment, Ms. Wagner commented, “Assure’s leadership team has done an impressive job building the Company’s organizational effectiveness framework. I look forward to accelerating these practices with a focus on employee experience and how that translates to our patient-centric values.”

Throughout her career Ms. Wagner has held multiple senior HR roles at Fortune 250 organizations. Prior to joining Assure, Ms. Wagner served as a senior human resources leader at Amazon where she was responsible for launching and staffing a 3.5m square foot fulfillment center. Before that, Ms. Wagner was human resources director at DISH Network responsible for leading field recruiting and managing multiple HR business partner teams. Additionally, Ms. Wagner has an extensive background in training and organizational development. Ms. Wagner earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Florida Atlantic University and a Master of Science in Human Resources Development from Indiana State University.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

