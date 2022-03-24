Smart for Life Announces Shipment of Aid to Ukraine in Partnership with Ukraine Sovereignty Fund

MIAMI, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a global leading developer, marketer, and manufacturer of nutritional and related products, announced today that it is shipping over 100,000 meal replacement bars to help those in need in the war-torn country of Ukraine.



This initial shipment of aid from Smart for Life is expected to leave Miami for Poland, with the final destination of Kyiv, where it will be distributed to Ukrainians on the ground. Smart for Life is partnering with the Ukraine Sovereignty Fund (“USF”) in order to coordinate the extensive logistics and on-the-ground expertise necessary to deliver the aid to Ukrainians.

“The devastating war in Ukraine is driving millions of families from their homes into hunger,” stated Ryan Zackon, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “Smart for Life is partnering with the Ukraine Sovereignty Fund to make sure this delivery of food reaches Ukrainians on the ground. Each of these meal replacement bars provides much needed nutrition, in addition to being compact in size and lightweight so refugees and Ukrainians on the front lines can take them where they are needed most.”

Ukraine Sovereignty Fund (USF) is a US-based non-profit organization focused on procuring, coordinating, and delivering key supplies and services to those who are fighting for their lives on the streets of Ukraine. Working with a dedicated network of trusted suppliers, partners in Poland, and coordinators in Ukraine, the Ukraine Sovereignty Fund can pinpoint, ship and distribute goods directly to specific areas and local organizations.

“We thank the Smart for Life team for this generous donation of aid to the Ukrainian people. Donations such as this are critical to keeping the flow of products into Ukraine for those surviving and fleeing this devastating conflict,” remarked Lev Krasnopolskiy, President of Ukraine Sovereignty Fund. Matt Geller, USF’s Secretary continued, “Our team has been working non-stop to position donations from around the world to Ukrainian cities, as well as aiding refugees entering Poland.”

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine needs partners from around the world. Through the Ukraine Sovereignty Fund and their team’s extensive knowledge of the country, they are able to leverage their operational and logistics expertise, in order to position this food where it is needed most.

“Smart for Life is committed to the brave people of Ukraine,” stated Darren Minton, President of Smart for Life. “Many survivors have lost everything and need urgent supplies and food. Our entire organization is sending our thoughts and prayers to the people of Ukraine, as well as everyone that is on the ground putting their own lives at risk to help those in need.”

Smart for Life and Ukraine Sovereignty Fund will also help coordinate shipments for other organizations that may be interested in helping Ukraine. To learn more about the Ukraine Sovereignty Fund and what you can do to assist or donate, please visit: www.ukrainesf.org.

About Ukraine Sovereignty Fund

Ukraine Sovereignty Fund (USF) is a US-based non-profit organization with a singular focus – to procure, coordinate, and deliver key supplies and services to those who are fighting for their lives on the streets of Ukrainian cities. Through our extensive operational and logistics experience and deep local network in Ukraine, we are uniquely positioned to achieve that goal. Learn more at: www.ukrainesf.org.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a global holding company, the Company is executing a buy-and-build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues within the next thirty-six months. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates four subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing and GSP Nutrition. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Video regarding the Company’s manufacturing facility at Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing is available at: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com/video.

Investor material and a Fact Sheet with additional information about Smart for Life is available at: www.smartforlifecorp.com/investor-center.

Forward-Looking Statements

Disclaimer

Press Contact for Ukraine Sovereignty Fund

D. Matt Geller

917-273-0670

support@ukrainesf.org

Investor Relations Contact for Smart for Life, Inc.

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afea1090-36f9-42dc-a703-a9f5780d43b1