Springs Rejuvenation Inc. Provides Shareholder Update

Everett Dickson, Springs Rejuvenation CEO, stated, "We are delighted by the progress we have made since completing the merger between Avra, Inc (AVRN) and Springs Rejuvenation, LLC. We’ve spent the last year completing the steps required to become a new public company, expanding the customer base and opening new locations. We adopted a number of the policies and procedures required to be compliant in all facets of the business. Most importantly, we are excited to assist people in their efforts of having a healthy life by offering stem cell therapy.

Key Business Highlights:

In October 2021 we completed the merger with Springs Rejuvenation, LLC, a Stem Cell and Anti-Aging Treatment Company

In January 2022 we purchased two C-arm, high definition 3D imaging for direct visualization of the injection point. These are primarily used to service the back pain market.

visualization of the injection point. These are primarily used to service the back pain market. On January 24, 2022 we entered into a lease for a new clinic location in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

On January 27, 2022 we entered into a partnership with Dr Ann Shippy who operates a clinic in Austin TX . After training Ann and her staff, we began performing procedures there this month.

In February 2022 we announced a +200% increase in 4th quarter earnings compared to the 3rd quarter. We nearly matched the earnings of the previous 3 quarters, pre merger, with the last quarter earnings.

In March 2022 we moved into a new clinic location in the Perimeter Center area of Atlanta. This clinic is now seeing patients.

On March 9, 2022 we opened our previously announced clinic in Ft Lauderdale, FL.

On March 9, 2022 we completed the processes required to change the name and ticker symbol to Springs Rejuvenation, Inc. (SPRJ)

On March 15, 2022 we partnered with American Top Team, by providing stem cell therapies and treatments to their members and competitive athletes.

“We believe in the short time since Springs Rejuvenation has been a public company, we have expanded our operations, and implemented new marketing efforts in accordance with our initial business plan. While I am proud of all of our accomplishments and the efforts by our people and partners, I am extremely excited in the amount of time it took us to get our Ft Lauderdale and new Atlanta clinics opened. Both locations were patient ready within 6-weeks after we signed the leases. These will become models both for budgeting and duration as we continue to expand across the country. We are excited by the opportunities that are presenting themselves as we continue to establish new partnerships and locations throughout the U.S.,” concluded Mr. Dickson.

About Springs Rejuvenation, Inc.

At Springs Rejuvenation specializes in regenerative medicine and anti-aging research. Our mission is to provide patients with individualized, state-of-the-art treatment, returning each patient to their natural mobility as quickly as possible. With the goal of addressing the root cause of your pain, rather than just masking it. We want to help you achieve whole body health and rejuvenation, which will help you feel stronger, improve mood, look younger, heal faster and perform at the optimal level. Our patients have found both freedom from pain and improved quality of life. Our professional staff is uniquely composed of physicians/researchers in the Stem Cell, Anti-Aging research and regenerative medicine, also including sports-related injuries and chronic joint pain.

For additional information visit www.springsrejuvenation.com

Investor Relations Contact

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

Company Twitter: @Springsavra