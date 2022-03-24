Landscaping Supplier Selects Bridgeline for Cutting Hedge Technology

WOBURN, Mass., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Hawksearch product has been chosen by a landscaping supplier to power their eCommerce site.



Bridgeline is quickly becoming a leading provider for the B2B and B2C distribution market as recent wins attract other suppliers in the industry to advance their revenue strategies.

With over 700 stores across North America, the landscaping distributor chose Hawksearch to provide a search solution for their expansive catalog in multiple languages. Hawksearch’s advanced language capabilities were a key factor in the supplier’s decision.

The win reflects Bridgeline’s ability to recognize consumer needs and provide innovative solutions. The latest Hawksearch release supports 20 languages, expanding customer acquisition opportunities and revenue growth for international eCommerce sites.

In addition to its language capabilities, Hawksearch possesses a unique language processing ability via data normalization that sets it apart from competitors. Its powerful AI does this by learning from user data and understanding discrepancies in areas such as unit of measurement synonyms, misspellings, and incomplete search queries to return more accurate results to drive conversions.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “Our commitment to providing best in class language capabilities allows our partners the ability to overcome language barriers and grow internationally. We’re excited our partner has recognized our innovations and look forward to supporting their ability to increase revenue.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

