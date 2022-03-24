Resonate Blends Expands Koan Cordial Retail Strategy and Footprint in California

CALABASAS, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce they have expanded their retail network in California to include Cornerstone Wellness , Atrium and Canni Delivery. Resonate has strategically targeted leading retail outlets which serve intentional, wellness-focused customers. The new Cordial retail outlets are well known, respected and high-traffic dispensaries in the greater Los Angeles area and are demonstrative of Resonate’s Koan product strategy.

Cornerstone Wellness opened in 2007 as the first evidence-based medical dispensary in California and as a safe haven for cannabis consumer empowerment. By illuminating the health benefits through scientific findings in conjunction with providing high quality, lab tested, and unique product selection, Cornerstone provides comprehensive one-on-one personalized counseling and safe access to carefully crafted cannabis and curated natural product offerings.

Atrium is a premiere cannabis dispensary serving the Woodland Hills, Tarzana, Canoga Park, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Thousand Oaks and Malibu communities. The store offers a wide range of the world’s finest cannabis products. Atrium provides support that helps customers make educated decisions about their cannabis purchases.

Canni Delivery is an online cannabis store and Resonate’s first non-brick-and-mortar dispensary partner. Canni Delivery was founded with the vision to destigmatize cannabis by offering an accessible and welcoming shopping environment because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. They provide high-quality products to all, with education, curation and transparency.

“Bringing in these three sales partners is an indication that we are gaining traction with our refocused sales and product strategy,” said Geoff Selzer Resonate’s CEO. “Sales for the current form factor of the Cordials are targeted at the highest end, quality dispensaries and delivery services that serve our core demographic supplemented by our own Direct-to-Consumer efforts. We also have an expanded events initiative which builds on our marketing efforts to create a viral buzz around our products. Resonate provides a mixologist who creates custom drinks which complement the seven Koan Cordial blends: Calm, Balance, Create, Delight, Love, Play and Wonder. The reaction to our brand and the Cordials at these events is off the charts.”

Education is critical for Koan products and for the evolution of the industry as it becomes normalized on a local and national basis. Resonate is partnering with LEAF.VIP (“LEAF”) to provide Koan retailers with professional and motivational budtender training. LEAF is a free-to-use app that drives sales, lowers costs and improves employee retention. LEAF provides engaging product information that allows dispensary staff to earn extra cash and to build positive relationships with brands. The LEAF app links budtenders directly to the Koan team which allows for real-time interaction and support.

In addition to providing exceptional retail channel support, Resonate’s previously announced upcoming products are being very well received by channel partners and beta testers alike. The cost saving multi-serve bottle and single packages will provide additional serving size options, and the Company’s uniquely, experience-targeted edible product line is expected to expand the Koan market by driving additional partnerships and sales into the established and fastest growing segments of the industry.

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN)

Resonate Blends is a Calabasas, CA-based portfolio of Cannabis Wellness and Lifestyle brands. The company created the Resonate System—a comprehensive system of interconnected experience targets to personalize consumers’ relationship with Cannabis through its products. The Koan Cordials were awarded the “Best New Brand” at the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference (LMCC) in 2021 and a Bronze award for “Brand Design” from the 2021 Clio Cannabis Awards. www.resonateblends.com

Safe Harbor Provision:

