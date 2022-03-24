Blue Rhino Expands Home Delivery Service to Four U.S. Cities

LIBERTY, Mo., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide propane tank exchange brand leader Blue Rhino announced today it has expanded its home delivery service to four new markets: Brooklyn, New York, as well as Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville, Florida.



Now, in addition to buying a ready-to-grill tank at any of the tens of thousands of Blue Rhino exchange locations across the country, residents of these cities can also exchange and/or purchase a fresh tank and have it dropped off at their front doorstep.

"We know from decades of experience that these are four of America’s best grilling cities," said Tamria Zertuche, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Rhino parent company Ferrellgas. “Just in time for the peak spring and summer grilling season, we look forward to bringing the fuel for the fun directly to local residents and businesses through our home delivery service."

Residents in these four metro areas can confirm the availability of Blue Rhino home delivery by visiting BlueRhino.com. Users can exchange their empty tank or receive a fresh tank without exchanging. After providing additional delivery details, users will experience an easy-to-use payment system. A turnaround time of approximately 48 hours can be expected – deliveries are not made on Sundays or major holidays – and it is not necessary to be present for the delivery. No contracts or subscriptions are required.

First launched in Atlanta and Tampa, Florida, in 2021, Blue Rhino’s home delivery service now operates in 17 U.S. cities. Other markets include – Dallas; Denver; Long Island, New York; Oklahoma City; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Mobile, Alabama; Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Springfield, Massachusetts; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com . For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69d1d693-d17c-441d-87be-52984d8fca10