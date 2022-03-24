Global Gas Insulated Substation Market (2021 to 2031) - Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessments

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Insulated Substation Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study published by on the Gas Insulated Substation Market includes global industry analysis for 2016-2020 & opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Gas Insulated Substation Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends



4. Key Success Factors



5. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market - Pricing Analysis



6. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Demand (In Value or Size in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

6.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

6.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

6.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



7. Market Background

7.1. Macro-Economic Factors

7.1.1. Power Transmission and Distribution Systems Market Growth Outlook

7.1.2. Substations Market Overview

7.2. Global Powergrid Market Growth Outlook

7.3. Global Electricity Consumption Annual Rate by Respective End Use Sectors

7.4. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

7.4.1. Demand from Civic Power Utilities

7.4.2. Demand from General Manufacturing

7.4.3. Demand from Heavy Industries

7.4.4. Expansion of Networks

7.4.5. Frequency of Maintenance Programs

7.4.6. Penetration Degree of Automation

7.5. Value Chain Analysis

7.6. Market Dynamics

7.6.1. Drivers

7.6.2. Restraints

7.6.3. Opportunity Analysis

7.7. COVID - 19 Crisis: Impact Assessment

7.7.1. Current Statistics

7.7.2. Short-Mid-Long Term Outlook

7.7.3. Likely Rebound



8. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Base of Installation

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Base of Installation, 2016 - 2020

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Base of Installation, 2021 - 2031

8.3.1. Indoor

8.3.2. Outdoor

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Base of Installation



9. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Voltage Rating

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Voltage Rating,2016 - 2020

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Voltage Rating, 2021 - 2031

9.3.1. Medium Voltage (Up to 72.5 Kv)

9.3.2. High Voltage (72.5 Kv - 220 Kv)

9.3.3. Ultra High Voltage (220 Kv - 765 Kv)

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Voltage Rating



10. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by End Use

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by End Use , 2016 - 2020

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by End Use , 2021 - 2031

10.3.1. Power Transmission and Distribution

10.3.2. Manufacturing and Processing

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by End Use



11. Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis by Region, 2016 - 2020

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast by Region, 2021 - 2031

11.3.1. North America

11.3.2. Latin America

11.3.3. Europe

11.3.4. East Asia

11.3.5. South Asia-Pacific

11.3.6. Middle East and Africa

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis by Base of Installation

12. North America Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

13. Latin America Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

14. Europe Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

15. East Asia Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

16. South Asia-Pacific Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

17. Middle East and Africa Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 1921-1931

18. Key and Emerging Countries for Gas Insulated Substation Market Analysis

19. Market Structure Analysis

19.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Global Gas Insulated Substation Market)

19.2. Market Concentration

19.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

19.4. Market Presence Analysis



20. Competition Analysis

20.1. Competition Dashboard

20.2. Competition Benchmarking

20.3. Company Profile

20.3.1. General Electric

20.3.1.1. Overview

20.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.1.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.1.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.2. Hitachi, Ltd.

20.3.2.1. Overview

20.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.2.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.2.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.3. Abb Ltd

20.3.3.1. Overview

20.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.3.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.3.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.4. Larsen & Toubro Limited

20.3.4.1. Overview

20.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.4.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.4.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.5. Siemens Ag

20.3.5.1. Overview

20.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.5.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.5.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

20.3.6.1. Overview

20.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.6.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.6.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.7. Eaton Corporation plc

20.3.7.1. Overview

20.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.7.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.7.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.8. Toshiba Corp

20.3.8.1. Overview

20.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.8.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.8.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.9. Cg Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd

20.3.9.1. Overview

20.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.9.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.9.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.10. Schneider Electric Se

20.3.10.1. Overview

20.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.10.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.10.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.11. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

20.3.11.1. Overview

20.3.11.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.11.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.11.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.12. Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.

20.3.12.1. Overview

20.3.12.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.12.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.12.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.13. Powell Industries, Inc.

20.3.13.1. Overview

20.3.13.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.13.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.13.5. Strategy Overview

20.3.14. Hyosung Corp

20.3.14.1. Overview

20.3.14.2. Product Portfolio

20.3.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/ Region)

20.3.14.4. Sales Footprint

20.3.14.5. Strategy Overview



21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



22. Research Methodology



