Black Dragon BDGR Offers Staking NFT’s and Cryptocurrency

DALLAS, TX, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) ("The Company”) Is proud to announce the start of Black Dracos Tokens staking.

“We plan to offer token staking to our investor community and token holders. It’s a great milestone to complete the staking option, and is part of our rollout which includes trading, staking as part of our Cryptocurrency and NFT marketing and business development effort “, explained Mr. Vakser, Chairman/CEO. These are our staking APR rates.

All Holders of Black Dracos Stake a minimum of 90 Days

Min. : 1,000,000 BDGR 7% Interest (APR)

Above : 5,000,0000 BDGR 9% Interest (APR)

All Holders of Black Dracos Stake a minimum of 6 Months

Min. : 1,000,000 BDGR 9% Interest (APR)

Above : 5,000,0000 BDGR 12% Interest (APR)

All Holders of Black Dracos Stake a minimum of 12 Months

Min. : 1,000,000 BDGR 20% Interest (APR)

Above : 5,000,0000 BDGR 25% Interest (APR)

We will provide more information in our community chat on Telegram, https://t.me/+UFpBw5uoPYI1Y2Jh . We hold your tokens in our Corporate Metamask account, and send your rewards every 90 days to your Metamask. You can halt your staking at any time but forgo any reward unless it goes the full term of the staking agreement.

About BDGR:

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. is a distributor of rare art via blockchain-based technologies, or NFT (Non-Fungible Token). The Company is proud to possess exclusive ownership and distribution rights of the world’s most exclusive art from the most famous artists dating back to the renaissance period and the platform to share ownership of individual arts via blockchain-based technology. The goal of the company is to share rare and exclusive art with more people to inspire humanity to greater achievement, by expanding ownership potential. Art’s valued only if people can see it, possess it, own it.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.