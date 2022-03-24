USMJ Confirms $20 Million Marijuana and CBD Sales Growth Plans

Dallas, Texas, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) today confirmed the company has developed a plan to that could add $20 million in sales on top of the company’s growing sales from its expanding ecommerce business. The company also confirmed management plans to reveal highlights of the plan next week in a shareholder update scheduled for Tuesday, March 29th.

The plan is to take advantage or the unexcepted opportunity to grow and sell adult use marijuana in addition to also rapidly capturing the opportunity for USMJ’s recently acquired CBD sports nutrition beverage.

USMJ has recently confirmed its eligibility to apply for the new adult-use marijuana cultivation license recently passed into law in the State of New York.

In February, New York passed a new law to provide provisional marijuana cultivation licenses to existing hemp businesses.

USMJ has a subsidiary that has been growing hemp for CBD for the past four years. The subsidiary has received an invitation from the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) to apply for the provisional adult-use cannabis license.

USMJ also recently relaunched the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage after acquiring the product line from Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) in exchange for a royalty agreement as part of an overall reorganization executed by the co-controlling parent company of USMJ, PURA and Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET).

The EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage relaunch took place at Arnold Schwarzenegger’s annual Arnold Sports Festival.

Between the EVERx and adult use marijuana opportunities, USMJ has developed a plan that it believes can generate a potential $20 million in sales over the next two years separate from the sales that can be generated from the company’s expanding ecommerce business.

USMJ is founded on the core belief that cannabis makes people's lives better. Cannabis can fight disease, improve wellness and do so in an environmentally sustainable manner. North American Cannabis Holdings is dedicated to finding the best possible applications for cannabis to serve consumers. The Company operates USMJ.com and is dedicated to Ongoing Cannabis Consumer Product Development that it can incubate into Future Spin-offs.

USMJ has one spin-off and dividend issuance so far in its cannabis incubation operational history having issued shares of Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) in the past. USMJ continues to work closely with PURA and recently acquired a CBD sports nutrition beverage product from PURA in a royalty agreement. The EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage acquired by USMJ is bottled by Alkame Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: ALKM).

Visit the company’s ecommerce site now and bookmark the site to watch for more coming announcements and updates: www.USMJ.com

