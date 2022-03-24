English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 March 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 April 2022

Effective from 1 April 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009512428, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 April 2022: 0.1670% pa

DK0009528184, (22H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 April 2022: -0.2430% pa

DK0009532293, (22H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 April 2022: -0.3030% pa

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 28 March 2022

Effective from 28 March 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

The new coupon rates will apply from 28 March 2022 to 27 June 2022:

DK0030492053, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 28 March 2022: 0.5170% pa

DK0030494851, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 28 March 2022: 0.2670% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk, or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

