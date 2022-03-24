Stryten Energy Introduces Expanded Line of GNB Industrial Power Branded Solutions at MODEX 2022

Atlanta, Georgia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy will be showcasing an extended line of GNB Industrial Power branded energy storage solutions and tools for the material handling industry at MODEX 2022. The company’s advanced lead and lithium batteries combined with its intelligent chargers and energy performance management software provide an end-to-end solution to help support the transition to sustainable energy models.

At MODEX, Stryten Energy will unveil the GNB Fury X-7 charger 208-240 line voltages for areas with lower power infrastructure – such as those with a lot of historical buildings – including the Northeast U.S., Florida, Mexico, and South America. Available now, these new chargers have the same popular features of the GNB Fury X-7 480 volt chargers but can operate on 208VAC - 240VAC 3 phase power.

The Stryten Energy and GNB Booth #6832 will feature the following:

Advanced Lead and Lithium Batteries: Lithium solutions: The LiFTFORCE LPX 2.0 delivers faster charging, greater efficiency and increased cycle life, all in a maintenance-free package. A key benefit is lower operational costs compared to traditional power sources. Advanced lead solutions: The Tubular LMX allows up to 90 days between watering intervals for increased uptime and reduced maintenance costs.

Intelligent Chargers: The new Fury X-7 charger 208-240 volt line described above will make its debut. The Fury X-7 2-bay (7-15 kW) and 4-bay (7-30 kW) chargers can handle the toughest fleet demands cost-effectively and can be configured for standard, opportunity or fast charging. They include built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for integration with GNB Cloud.

Energy Performance Management Software: GNB Cloud is a suite of IoT-enabled decision support software that makes it easy to design and deploy web-connected battery and charger solutions.



Beyond the booth, Stryten Energy’s Bret Aker, Vice President of Software Solutions, and Andrea Vasquez, Fleet Energy Data Specialist, will be presenting at a seminar on Monday, March 28 from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. in Theater F in a session called “You Have 10,000 Batteries Talking to the Web… What Now? Discover How Advanced IoT Software Can Make Your Life Easier.”

Come meet the Stryten Energy and GNB team and see our latest technologies in action at Booth #6832 at MODEX.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com.

