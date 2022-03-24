Gold Vermeil Specialist Lausanne Jewelry Celebrates the Launch of the New Equinox Collection

Santa Monica, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The jewelry market is flooded with pretty pieces that appeal to the masses and have a far-reaching beauty. However, it can often be a challenge to find jewelry that speaks directly to you – pieces that convey deep meaning and emotion when you wear them and admire them. Sometimes pieces just lack ‘soul’, that special something that makes you stop and stare, entranced, before eagerly adding it to your cart.

Lausanne Jewelry doesn’t believe in producing soulless, mass-market jewelry. A respected woman-owned business based in Los Angeles and specialising in gold vermeil jewelry, Lausanne Jewelry strives to create beautiful items that grab and hold your attention as you explore the meaning behind each piece.

Recently, Lausanne Jewelry has been celebrating the launch of the stunning new Equinox Collection. To browse this and other unique collections, visit the website today and discover items that you’ll cherish for years to come.

The exceptional Equinox Collection

One of the special things about Lausanne Jewelry is the fact that love and care is infused into every piece of jewelry that is made, and the items come in small batch designs instead of being mass produced. Speaking of the release of the Equinox Collection, the founder of the brand, Lausanne, said: “I think of jewelry collections like novels, so for this collection, Equinox, I’ll be doing things a little differently and releasing each small group as chapters every few weeks that build upon the story. In that way, you can build out your collection as it speaks to your own story as you go.”

The Equinox collection has been designed to highlight the balance of lightness and darkness in the universe, drawing inspiration from shifting seasons and beautiful transformations in the natural world as one thing makes way for another.

Equinoxes have always been about transitional change, the feeling of being on the precipice of something new. The Equinox Collection celebrates this idea beautifully with meaningful designs like the rising phoenix jewelry styles to signify transformation and eternal link designs to bring meaningful growth and connection in each phase of your life.

Jewelry dripping with meaning

Before diving into jewelry design, Lausanne spent 15 years in the corporate world as a fashion designer and director. She got the idea for launching Lausanne Jewelry after feeling a creative urge to make truly unique, meaningful, affordable gold vermeil jewelry, and in January 2020 her dream came true and Lausanne Jewelry was founded. It has since evolved as Lausanne launches new small-batch jewelry collections that inspire countless women to celebrate themselves and search for beauty all around.

To Lausanne, jewelry is never just jewelry – it is creative expression, a keeper of sentimental memories, a conduit for self-love and confidence. “I strive to design jewelry that celebrates the strength and depths of you, and represents something deeper inside,” she says. “I believe jewelry to be a deeply personal expression and cherish the gift it is to both create and wear it. I love the subtle way it can portray personality and meaning to you and how it can give you that little boost of feeling luxe.”

To treat yourself to jewelry that speaks to your soul, head to the website today!

More information

Shop Lausanne is a small, female-owned and run jewelry brand founded in 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

To find out more about the brand and browse the catalogue of unique jewelry pieces, you can visit the website at shoplausanne.com.

