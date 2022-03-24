Oklahoma City-Based Jasco Products Donates $500,000 Toward Ukraine Relief

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leading consumer products manufacturer Jasco Products announces a $500,000 donation to directly help those affected by the war in Ukraine. The company is splitting the donation evenly between charities Samaritan’s Purse and Convoy of Hope.



“The Heart of Jasco is with the people in Ukraine. The stories of families torn being apart and innocent lives put in danger have compelled us to act as quickly as possible. We turned to our charity partners to see where we could make a difference,” said Jasco CEO Jason Trice. “God’s people are suffering, and it is our mission to help the causes making a direct impact in Ukraine.”

Samaritan’s Purse has opened up an emergency field hospital on the outskirts of Lviv, along with an emergency clinic at the train station, where there are thousands of women and children fleeing the country each day. The organization has 140 disaster relief specialists on the ground in Ukraine and surrounding countries.

"Samaritan's Purse has disaster response teams in Poland and Moldova working alongside their church network to provide food, water, and hygiene kits to refugee families,” said Regional Director Jack Rothwell. “They are also operating a mobile medical unit in Moldova to provide immediate medical care for refugees, directly distributing 20 tons of food rations in Ukraine and have opened an emergency field hospital in western Ukraine at the request of government authorities. We are grateful to have Jasco join us in these efforts."

Convoy of Hope has a team on the ground in Poland and is working in 8 countries, including Ukraine, to provide aid. They are supplying people with food, water, shelter, baby supplies, hygiene kits, medical supplies, sleeping mats, and more. According to the United Nations, there are an estimated 2.5 million refugees fleeing Ukraine. The crisis has led to a humanitarian crisis in the region.

"The scenes in and around Ukraine are truly heartbreaking. The people of Ukraine need our help,” said Ethan Forhetz, VP Public Engagement and National Spokesperson. “Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful to Jasco for its generosity in partnering with us to get much-needed relief supplies to refugees, as well as those still in the country."

Jasco regularly donates 50% of net profits from its brands to causes that matter: food, water, shelter and disaster relief. The company partners with more than 175 nonprofits worldwide, including the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity and Water4. In April 2020, the company donated $1 million toward COVID-19 relief, split among ten local, national and international organizations.

Through Jasco’s unique Give Your Way program, customers are able to directly choose their favorite cause when purchasing items from Jasco’s website, byjasco.com. To learn more, visit: https://byjasco.com//heart-of-jasco.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. Jasco utilizes the power of every purchase to change lives and help those in need by donating 50% of net profits from Jasco's brands to causes that matter around the world. To learn more, visit www.byjasco.com and follow Jasco on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the blog for more information. Jasco brands include Enbrighten, myTouchSmart, Jasco, Cordinate, UltraPro, Power Gear, EcoSurvivor, Projectables, Lights by Night, Titan, Uber.

About Samaritan’s Purse

Samaritan's Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization providing spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world. For more information about Samaritan's Purse and the work they are doing in Ukraine, please visit their website at www.samaritanspurse.org.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 193 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org.

