EPIC iO Appoints Tami Booth as Chief Operating Officer

FORT MILL, S.C., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC iO Technologies announced today that it has appointed Tami Booth as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Booth will be responsible for driving EPIC iO’s operational and customer success initiatives, and creating strategies for capitalizing on market demand for streamlined connectivity and intelligent AI and IoT (AIoT) outcomes powered by DeepInsights™, EPIC iO’s proprietary AI platform.



“Tami is an amazing leader and brings her diverse technology expertise to the role. We are honored to welcome her to the EPIC iO team,” said Ken Mills, CEO, EPIC iO. “Her incredible track record in establishing global technology alliances, operational excellence and driving customer success, will prove invaluable as we enter EPIC iO’s next chapter of growth. Tami will be integral to our mission to become the one source for connectivity, IoT solutions, and a proprietary AI SaaS platform that brings together data from existing and future IoT investments for our customers and partners.”

Booth brings more than 25 years’ experience in the IT industry to her new position as EPIC iO’s COO. During her career, she held a succession of leadership, sales and technical roles. She has a deep interest in emerging technologies and the effects on human capital as society evolves, and a passion for diversity, especially when it comes to helping elevate women in technology management roles.

Prior to joining EPIC iO, Booth was Vice President, Presales, for Global Alliances, Service Providers and Industries at Dell Technologies, where she was deeply involved in driving success for Dell partners and customers across a wide range of vertical industries. Before that, she spent six years at VCE (formerly a division of EMC), holding several leadership roles across sales and engineering including Vice President of Global Customer Support; Global Accounts and Federal Teams; Global Pursuits, which focused on mega deals; and Global Pre-Sales Engineering, a team she was responsible for creating and developing. During her tenure spanning 2010 to 2016, she helped grow VCE to $5B in revenues.

Booth is a member of the Storage Networking Industry Association (SNIA) and Women in Technology International (WITI).

EPIC iO's future vision is a world in which IoT use and data intelligence reach its full potential through AI integration. We provide software focused technology that leverages 5G-ready connectivity combined with AIoT solutions to help all businesses become safer, smarter and more connected. By utilizing our open AI platform, DeepInsights™, public sector and private enterprises can extract and intelligently generate and analyze IoT data. This real-time data provides high-value, actionable insights through a single, integrated source. For more information, visit www.EPICIO.com.

