Surf Coast OMS Rebrand to Precision OMS and Launch New Website for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical Procedures

Precision OMS (previously Surf Coast OMS) is a leading Oral and Maxillofacial Surgical practice located in Geelong. Providing highly specialized treatments and procedures for the face, mouth, teeth and jaws, they combine extensive medical and dental knowledge with decades of experience to treat common and complex oral and facial problems.

Today, lead surgeon Mr Richard Wood is delighted to announce that after a rebranding project, the company has changed its name from Surf Coast OMS to Precision OMS.

Alongside the name change, a complete brand refresh and a new website has now launched. So far, existing customers and new clients have reacted very positively to the update, with many insisting the name is more fitting of the team, and that the website is user-friendly, looks great, and is full of insightful information for oral and maxillofacial treatments.

Below, we look at why Surf Coast OMS chose to rebrand to Precision OMS, and detail the information and treatments customers can expect to find via the new website:

A name more befitting of the precise and specialist procedures they provide

While dentists provide services like teeth cleaning, fillings, and minor oral procedures, complex problems require a more specialist dental professional like an OMS surgeon. To be a successful OMS surgeon, extensive training and experience is required, with pinpoint accuracy and exceptional care the backbone of a successful procedure.

After an extensive research phase to find a new name, Mr Richard Wood, leading surgeon at Precision OMS, and his team of driven, expert practitioners, are delighted with the choice of name and overjoyed with the development of new brand visuals.

Mr Wood believes that the word ‘precision’ is all encompassing, defining the way in which the team find, treat and resolve all manners of oral and facial issues. This dedication to precision is carried out throughout their patient experience, from the very initial introduction to the end of a successful treatment. ‘Precision OMS’ effectively highlights their extensive training and knowledge, and their dedication to client care, resulting in the best possible treatment outcome.

A new website, rebranded and redeveloped, to benefit new and existing clients:

While substantial effort was put behind the rename and the creation of brand visuals, the newly launched Precision OMS website is what ties this rebrand together.

The website has been updated with the client in mind. Not only is it easy to navigate and use, but major content updates mean there is an abundance of easy-to-digest, insightful information on all topics related to oral and maxillofacial surgical issues and treatments.

As thought-leaders in the industry, Precision OMS understand that many people may not be aware of what an OMS surgeon does until they’ve been referred to one by their general practitioner, treating specialist of their regular dentist. Their dedication to providing transparent and resourceful guidance, alongside key information on the many procedures their expert team provide, exemplifies their status as industry-leading.

The treatments and procedures that can be found via the new Precision OMS website:

As single practitioners with combined oral, dental, medical and surgical expertise, Precision OMS provide specialist-level care within the full scope of facial and oral medical and surgical management options available.

Procedures carried out at Precision OMS include:

Dental Implants

Tooth Extraction

Jaw Surgery

Wisdom Teeth Removal

To see the full list of procedures carried out by Precision OMS, visit the newly launched and rebranded website today.

