Rubicon Technologies to Host Virtual Analyst & Investor Day on April 12, 2022

Lexington, Kentucky, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Technologies, LLC (“Rubicon” or “the Company”), a digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC (Nasdaq: FOUN) (“Founder”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced Rubicon will be hosting a Virtual Analyst & Investor Day on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 am EDT.

During the two-hour virtual event, members of the Rubicon and Founder SPAC executive teams will provide an overview of the Company, an established global leader in providing cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments around the world. In addition, the formal presentation will be followed by a live question and answer session hosted by Rubicon and Founder management.

Registration is required for this virtual event. To register, please click here . The presentation materials, as well as a replay of the webcast, will be available following the event on the Rubicon investor relations website (Rubicon.com/investors).

On December 15, 2021, Founder entered into a merger agreement with Rubicon. The combined company is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) upon completion of the transaction, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022, subject to approval by Founder’s shareholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

About Rubicon

Rubicon is a digital marketplace for waste and recycling, and provider of innovative software-based solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Creating a new industry standard by using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company helps turn businesses into more sustainable enterprises, and neighborhoods into greener and smarter places to live and work. Rubicon’s mission is to end waste. It helps its partners find economic value in their waste streams and confidently execute on their sustainability goals. Learn more, visit www.Rubicon.com .

About Founder SPAC

Founder is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While Founder is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, the company focuses on businesses within the technology sector, with a specific focus on the theme of Digital Transformation. Founder is led by CEO Osman Ahmed, CFO Manpreet Singh, and Executive Chairman Hassan Ahmed. The company’s independent directors include Jack Selby, Steve Papa, Allen Salmasi, and Rob Theis. Sponsor and advisor, Nikhil Kalghatgi, leads the company’s advisory board.

