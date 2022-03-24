Panopto Hires Video Industry Veteran Chris Knowlton as Chief Evangelist

SEATTLE, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panopto , the leading video management system provider in the enterprise and higher education markets, today announced that Chris Knowlton has joined its leadership team as Chief Evangelist.



A veteran of Microsoft, Wowza Media Systems, and BlueFrame Technology, Knowlton brings over two decades of expertise in strategic video solutions for schools and businesses of all sizes. Throughout his career, he has helped set cross-product strategies for numerous on-premises and cloud video delivery technologies, including Wowza Streaming Engine, Wowza Cloud, Windows Media Services, Smooth Streaming, Azure Media Services, and Microsoft Stream. In 2011, Chris was recognized as a “Streaming Media All-Star” by Streaming Media Magazine for his impact on the industry and holds several patents for streaming software technologies.

In his new role as Panopto Chief Evangelist, Knowlton will provide research, analysis, industry trends, and insights to educate and inspire the higher education, financial services, and technology industries on the opportunity and impact of asynchronous video communication and knowledge sharing.

“Chris has decades of experience helping organizations define and implement their video strategies,” said Eric Burns, CEO of Panopto. “We are excited to bring his knowledge and expertise to our ever-growing community of Panopto customers and to every organization that communicates using video.”

Panopto’s video management system is used by thousands of colleges, universities, and enterprise businesses. Panopto has surpassed 10 million unique users across the education and enterprise markets.

"Panopto has built a fantastic team that is hyper-focused on using video to solve and simplify customer challenges with capturing, communicating, and sharing knowledge,” said Knowlton. “The company has a strong reputation for innovation, customer service, and customer satisfaction, and I’m excited to join the team and help more organizations learn how they can easily put video experiences to work in meeting their business objectives."

Before focusing exclusively on software, Knowlton worked in alliance management at NetApp and at several Tier 1 automotive suppliers. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University.

