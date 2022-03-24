NSAV Announces Launch of HIVE, the First Blockchain Home Mining Device that Can Mine Multiple Tokens

London, England, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced, in partnership with Metaverse Network LLC. (MNC) https://metaversenetwork.llc/ , the launch of HIVE, the world’s first blockchain home mining device able to mine multiple tokens https://hive.codes/ . New developer listings can park with our Blockchain and can experience “1 DEVICE ALL MINE” (multiple chain mining). Developers can publish their regulatory subscription conditions in our HIVE App's CRYPTO STORE. When subscribers synchronize selected CRYPTO to mine, they will be able to mine their selections, including Centralized Exchange Platform Tokens too.

The HIVE App version 2.0 has a Crypto Store, similar to the Apple App Store, where users can select a cryptocurrency listed in our Crypto Store and then subscribe to mine crypto in their HOME HIVE.

WY Cheung, CEO of MNC stated, "We are in talks with additional BTC and ETH physical mining farms, which are now planning to algorithmicize their hash rate and map it into the HIVE soon and expand our DECENTRALIZED ECOsystem This innovative Home Mining breakthrough will eventually be the new standard in the next level of Blockchain Ecology."

Dato' Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are delighted to announce this upgrade for HIVE and it will definitely place NSAV in the forefront of the innovative blockchain arena, whilst we are contributing to the Decentralized community with pioneering products like this.”

About MNC:

MNC is a centralized App that transforms diversified users to decentralized universe DApps. It is a “playground” that supports both creators and users for access, allowing to create a link between the present universe and Metaverse to work together in harmony. As Blockchain environments are dominating the landscape in the next era to come, MNC believes token ecology is essential to access the new era community and to operate in the decentralized economy. MNC will go public in New York in Q1 2022.

About NSAV:

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

