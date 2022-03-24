PRIMED protects Canadians: PPE manufacturer reaches 100 million mask milestone at Cambridge manufacturing facility

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIMED Medical Products (PRIMED) announces the production of 100 million masks at their Canadian mask manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Ontario. PRIMED achieved this substantial milestone in less than 18 months since the facility's opening in October 2020. PRIMED's Cambridge manufacturing facility was built in response to the global pandemic's need for a domestic PPE manufacturer in Canada. The facility is an important contribution to securing and solidifying Canada's medical personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chain and responding to the growing demand for a 'Made-in-Canada' solution.



"With the investment of the Cambridge facility, and the creation of over 100 jobs, I think we've shown the commitment to a made in Canada supply and trusted product," said David Welsh, President and CEO. Beginning production in the Fall of 2020, PRIMED views this milestone as an incredible achievement amidst the added supply chain complications of the pandemic.

"PRIMED is unlike a lot of the smaller start-up mask manufacturers," says Jeff Sterling, Plant Manager in Cambridge, "we have 26 years of experience." The Cambridge facility produces a variety of ASTM-rated procedural and surgical masks that provide the optimal combination of protection and comfort for the end-user.

Along with Cambridge and Mississauga, site of PRIMED’s distribution facility, the province of Ontario has been strongly supportive of PRIMED's contributions to the Canadian market. Ontario's Minister of Government and Consumer Services, Ross Romano, commented that "[PRIMED's] efforts play a critical role in strengthening domestic supply chain and provided protection to Ontarians across all of our province. Thank you for creating good jobs and fostering growth of our communities".

"With so many people in our community needing protection during the pandemic, PRIMED stepped up and acted quickly to ensure that no one got left behind," states Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga. The Mayor of Cambridge, Kathryn McGarry, goes on to say, "A year ago, Canada had no domestic production of PPE. Now PRIMED is a key provider across many sectors. PRIMED is a critical partner in keeping us all safe and we thank them for their commitment to community wellbeing".

PRIMED is a dynamic, global leader in the manufacturing and supply of single-use medical PPE, including face masks, gowns, and examination gloves. Headquartered in Edmonton, PRIMED is an ISO 13485 registered company and is Health Canada, FDA, and EU approved. It currently employs over 1000 people globally. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, PRIMED continues to serve its acute care partners at significantly elevated levels and continues to work towards further strengthening its supply chain by investing in Canadian manufacturing. PRIMED has been selected as an Alberta Top Employer and recognized by Deloitte as one of "Canada's Best Managed Companies."

About PRIMED Medical Products

Founded in 1995, PRIMED Medical Products is a global manufacturer of medical personal protective equipment. PRIMED manufacturing facilities are ISO certified and undergo regular audits by international regulatory and certification organizations. PRIMED's high-quality medical products are used in virtually every hospital across Canada and in healthcare facilities around the world. PRIMED Medical Products is one of the fastest growing international manufacturers of high-quality medical personal protective equipment, offering branded, co-branded, and private label products and services to its customers and international partners.

About the City of Cambridge

Cambridge is located within the Region of Waterloo, named the fastest-growing urban area in Canada by Statistics Canada in February 2020. This region has a strong and stable skilled workforce, and Cambridge specifically is recognized as the region's industrial powerhouse, as home to most of the region's large industrial employers. In addition, Cambridge is home to excellent schools, libraries, and community facilities, focusing on active living through the maintenance of over 408 hectares of parkland and 99km of trails (with more than half running along the Grand and Speed Rivers). Known for its natural and built heritage assets, Cambridge boasts three core areas that support the entrepreneurial climate and add to the overall fabric of the community.

