Picture Frame Retailer Vossington Debuts Its Own Line of Wall Art

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Having already made a name for itself in the picture frame industry, online retailer Vossington is now also offering customers their very own line of art prints.

Available for order at their website, the new collection includes more than 1,400 choices that customers can browse through according to a theme, color composition, or dimensions. The prints feature abstract art, landscape paintings, photography, drawings, and other motifs.

"We expanded our product range to offer customers more choice when shopping vossington.com," said company CEO Emil Bergdahl.

Vossington emerged in the home decor market as a producer of sleek and modern picture frames. As explained on its website, these products are a blend of Scandinavian design and German-American craftmanship. The same principle applies in their recently launched art prints, many pieces of which are described as "elegant" and "beautifully modern" by their customers.

As Bergdahl put it: "Our new wall art collection combines our experience from framing thousands of pictures for American customers with the modern Scandinavian design that the Vossington brand is known for."

Despite the products' reputation for elegance, their prices are surprisingly inexpensive. Their black-and-white prints, for example, start selling at $9.95 - about half the price of similar wall art pieces at other stores. Combined with their likewise reasonably priced frames, their two products together make for an offer that many find hard to turn down.

"For me, [Vossington] hit[s] the perfect spot for combination of style and price point. And I actually think this is something that a lot of people are looking for today," said customer Kaylie H. Another satisfied buyer, Terri C., submitted this review: "Your shop was the only place I could find the frame size I was looking for. And the price was awesome!"

Vossington is able to keep its prices competitive by not offering any customized frames or print dimensions. But they more than make up for it by introducing a wide array of sizes in vertical, horizontal, and square shapes. Since the frames are already available in stock and ready to ship, they get to deliver faster, too.

The company aims to be able to provide high-quality wall decor without having to limit its market with high prices. "We're excited," said Bergdahl about launching their collection of art prints. "This is one step further that our company takes on its journey to create beautiful homes for people everywhere."

More information about Vossington and its products is found at vossington.com.

Press Contact

Contact Person: Hadisa Muric, Communications

Email: hadisa@vossington.com

Phone: +46 (0)8 559 231 40

Related Images











Image 1: Vossington wall art and picture frames





Gallery wall with art and frames from Vossington









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment