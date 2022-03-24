Sid & Ann Mashburn (Mashburn, LLC) Appoint Jean Cho as Chief Executive Officer

ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mashburn, LLC, the Atlanta-based apparel and lifestyle company with the Sid Mashburn and Ann Mashburn brands, today announced that Jean Cho has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. She assumed day-to-day leadership of the company effective Jan. 1, 2022. Cho, a retail veteran and Senior Vice President with the company, has led Mashburn's E-Commerce, Retail, and Marketing operations since she joined the company in October 2014. Rob Perkins, Mashburn's outgoing Chief Executive Officer, will take on a new role to include advising the company's Board of Directors and Executive Committee on strategic issues. Sid and Ann Mashburn, the company's co-founders, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, respectively, and both will continue their roles on the Board of Directors.

"Jean came to work with us almost eight years ago. Her previous experience and her drive for excellence helped us grow from a young entrepreneurial business to a larger, multichannel company with more runway ahead. Having touched and enhanced nearly every part of our business has positioned Jean well for her new role as CEO. We are honored to work with her and excited to see what is next for all of us," said Sid and Ann Mashburn.

"Mashburn is uniquely positioned in the market thanks to the strong brand and culture that Sid and Ann have built," said Cho. "I'm proud to have been a part of the growth over the past seven years and am excited to assume this new role with the opportunities ahead of us. We have a very talented team at Mashburn that is dedicated to providing the highest quality products and services to our customers. Together, we will continue to build upon the great foundation and growth potential of the company."

Cho has over 20 years of experience in retail and, prior to joining Mashburn, held merchandising leadership roles at Gap Inc. and Carter's Inc. in both domestic and international divisions. Cho earned a BA from Georgetown University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Sid & Ann Mashburn

After spending their career in fashion — Sid as a designer for J.Crew, Ralph Lauren and Lands' End and Ann as a fashion editor for Conde Nast — the couple and their five daughters moved to Atlanta in 2007 and opened a single men's shop, SID MASHBURN, on the West Side of Atlanta. In 2010, they expanded the business with ANN MASHBURN, a full women's line and shop, followed by the launch of e-commerce sites in 2011 to serve the brand's ever-expanding customer base. Since then, the couple have opened shops in Houston, Georgetown, and Dallas, with a men's-only shop in Los Angeles.

Contact:

Jonathan Baker

Phone: 678-516-2994

Email: jonathan.baker@sidmashburn.com

Websites: sidmashburn.com | annmashburn.com

Related Images











Image 1: Jean Cho





Chief Executive Officer, Mashburn, LLC









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment