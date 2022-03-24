AVTECH's Room Alert 3S Wins 2022 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

WARREN, R.I., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVTECH Software (AVTECH) is honored to announce that Room Alert has been awarded "Product of the Year" by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine for the second year in a row. This year's recognition is based on the strength and success of their Room Alert 3S environment monitor.

Now in its 34th year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity. Room Alert is made in the USA and monitors conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

Room Alert 3S secure environment monitor offers the same data security and privacy features found in other Room Alert PRO monitors at a fraction of the price. Companies that look to follow security best practices while monitoring their environment have been drawn to the Room Alert 3S thanks to its compact size while still offering 2048-bit encryption, SNMP v3, authenticated firmware updates, TLS email and much more.

"This recognition for the Room Alert 3S is a true testament to our entire team," said Richard Grundy, President of AVTECH. "When we introduced Room Alert PRO monitors to help customers address data security concerns, we knew the Room Alert 3S would prove to be incredibly popular. Every industry is so focused on security right now and offering features they want in a compact budget-friendly package that helps them prevent costly unexpected downtime has been a true win for our team."

In addition to Room Alert environment monitors, AVTECH also offers a wide range of sensors designed to help users monitor environment conditions to help protect their facilities. Room Alert is a crucial part of any organization's business continuity plan, as it allows users to fully monitor environment conditions in their data centers, server rooms, and facilities that can cause unexpected downtime.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood/water leakage, smoke/fire, airflow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the U.S. military. Room Alert is "Environment Monitoring Made Easy…Don't Wait Until It's Too Late!"



