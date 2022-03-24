AJC Names Incident IQ One of the Top Workplaces in Atlanta

ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for K-12, has been named as one of the Top Workplaces in Atlanta for 2022 by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. In its first year of consideration for the award, the company came in at #24 (out of 87 companies who earned the honor) in the small organization category (less than 150 employees). Overall 175 large, medium and small Atlanta-area organizations were recognized by the AJC.

"We have arrived at this milestone because everyone at Incident IQ has worked together as part of an amazing team that cares about helping schools work better for students," says Travis Collins, CEO of Incident IQ. "The spirit of caring and the commitment to excellence that our team brings to building, advocating for, and supporting Incident IQ to help districts operate better is a hallmark of our culture—the culture that our team has built at Incident IQ."

With approximately 100 employees and growing quickly, Incident IQ is committed to creating a dedicated, diverse and driven team that supports teachers and students by building a workflow management platform that helps districts operate better.

Incident IQ was launched in 2017 to digitize mission-critical support workflows in K-12 districts. The Atlanta-based company will open its new, larger office in Grant Park in April 2022 to support its hybrid workforce model.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 48 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

Press Contact:

Matt Owensby

mowensby@incidentiq.com

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255

