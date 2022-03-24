Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
March 24, 2022, at 3 p.m.
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Keijo Keränen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Keränen Keijo
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20220322132033_2
Transaction date: 2022-03-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9,900 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 9,900 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Aspo Plc
Arto Meitsalo
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 960 professionals.