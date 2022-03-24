FlippingBook Online Launches Brand-New Privacy Modes to Provide Secure Document Sharing on the Web

COSPICUA, Malta, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlippingBook, a professional digital publishing platform for converting PDFs into interactive online flipbooks, announces new privacy modes. Now users can protect their content with different privacy settings.

PDF documents are actively used in business communication. While PDF is the most common format, it's hard to protect its content from copying and sharing, especially when it contains sensitive internal data. By turning PDFs into digital flipbooks, users can keep their sensitive content safe. On the most basic level, flipbooks can be protected online, if printing, sharing, and downloading functionality are disabled - as well as the option to select and copy textual content. And FlippingBook's new privacy modes ensure safe document sharing on the web on deeper levels:

Shareable link. By default, any flipbook is available as a shareable direct link that can be distributed anywhere securely - for instance, in an email, messenger, or posted on social media. The link is protected from Google indexing, so people cannot find it in search.

Password protection. With this mode, users can set a password for any flipbook, available to select audience members. In-company training materials, financial reports, commercial proposals, and any other sensitive documents will be protected from unwanted access.

Protected embed. An embed is a way to display a flipbook on a website, where it would appear as a native part of the page. And with a protected embed, flipbooks will work only within a site of the user's choice. No one will be able to open and view them elsewhere, or take the content and post it on another site.

Private mode. If users want to keep a draft of their flipbook, they can set the private mode, and the flipbook will be visible only to them in their account. Until publishing, it won't be accessible anywhere else on the web.

FlippingBook's privacy modes make it easier to share important materials securely and efficiently online. This way, delivered as protected flipbooks, digital documents won't fall into the wrong hands.

FlippingBook is a powerful tool for creating professional digital flipbooks used in business communications. More than 50,000 customers from 179 countries use FlippingBook to create interactive online documents, deliver content on the web, and improve their communication processes. FlippingBook helps small businesses as well as large renowned brands across various industries. For more information, visit flippingbook.com

