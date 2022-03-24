B-STOCK ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

BELMONT, CA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B-Stock, the world’s largest business-to-business marketplace for excess merchandise, today announced that Howard Rosenberg is stepping down as CEO of B-Stock. Mr. Rosenberg will be succeeded by B-Stock COO, Marcus Shen.

Mr. Rosenberg is most proud that he built a world-class team that cares deeply about the success of buyers and sellers while creating a strong, positive, and enduring culture that has made employees proud to work at B-Stock. Since founding B-Stock in 2008, Mr. Rosenberg has led B-Stock to be the largest player in excess merchandise.

After 17 years in the business, Mr. Rosenberg says it’s time for him to take a less active role in day-to-day operations. “Marcus has been a great asset to B-Stock as COO for the past three years and has proven that he shares our team's vision and values. Under his guidance, I am 100% confident that the team will continue to execute at a high level for our buyers and sellers.” Mr. Rosenberg will remain Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“I want to thank Howard and the Board for their confidence in my leadership,” said Mr. Shen. “The world of commerce is going through a major transformation; retailers and manufacturers of all sizes have to operate in a far more efficient and sustainable manner than ever before. We at B-Stock are incredibly excited to be a key part of this industry-wide shift.”

As CEO, Marcus Shen will assume full management responsibilities for B-Stock. Mr. Shen has also been added to the Company’s Board of Directors.

During his time as COO of B-Stock, Mr. Shen has overseen strategy, product, engineering, business operations, and finance. He has been instrumental in B-Stock’s continued growth and played a key role in recruiting top talent to the company.

Prior to B-Stock, Shen was CFO and Head of Operations of Content Analytics, an e-commerce analytics solution for retailers and brands. And before that, he spent over five years at Yahoo!, where he was Vice President of Corporate Development with strategic and operational responsibility for the company’s acquisitions, investments and key partnerships. Shen brings over 20 years of experience in the internet and software industries, specializing in SaaS, e-commerce, and marketplaces. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at USC.

B-Stock is the world's largest B2B recommerce marketplace for excess [or surplus] merchandise. Businesses of all sizes leverage the B-Stock platform to sell and buy customer returns, overstock, and other excess merchandise. Our customers range from the world’s largest brands and retailers (including nine of the top 10 U.S. retailers) who want best-in-class inventory management to entrepreneurs looking to source valuable merchandise for their resale businesses. B-Stock believes there is tremendous value in and demand for this inventory – no matter the category, condition, or location. We pride ourselves on empowering the entrepreneurs and innovators of commerce. Having completed over 225,000 transactions in 2021, B-Stock gives buyers a simple and direct way to buy valuable products and offers sellers a trusted replacement for traditional liquidation while boosting operational efficiency, recovery rates, and cycle time.

