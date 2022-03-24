English Finnish

Managers’ transactions

March 24, 2022, at 3 p.m.





Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Matti-Mikael Koskinen



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Koskinen Matti-Mikael

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20220322134433_2

Transaction date: 2022-03-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,900 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 9,900 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com



