A new version of the Articles of Association of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB has been registered

A new version of the Articles of Association of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB was registered in the Register of Legal Entities on 24 March 2022.

Attached the new version of the Articles of Association of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB.

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB is a company established by Lithuania’s Ministry of Economy and Innovation which is a limited partner of the State Aid Fund for Business, a limited partnership, and is the vehicle for the state’s contribution to the fund. For more information please see: www.vika.lt

Contact person:

Robertas Vyšniauskas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 659 38315

E-mail: Robertas.vysniauskas@vika.lt

