Fountainhead Hires VP Senior Loan Closer

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountainhead – one of only 14 Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nonbank commercial lending firms specializing in providing growth financing to small businesses across the nation – welcomes Natalie Preston as VP, Senior Loan Closer. In her role, Preston will review and verify all applicable loan documentation needed to close Fountainhead’s specialized SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low LTV conventional loan programs.



Preston brings more than 15 years of experience in project management, SBA lending and commercial lending to Fountainhead. She is certified in the SBA’s standard operating procedures and has worked in the SBA lending division for First Bank of the Lake, The Bancorp Bank, Ridgestone Bank and more. In addition, she developed and implemented training processes and procedures for SBA lending departments and was responsible for ensuring compliance with SBA standard operating procedures for the entire SBA lending staff at a wide range of institutions. Preston’s attention to detail and proactivity have helped her protect the SBA’s guarantee throughout her career.

Preston is passionate about helping individuals achieve their goals and has developed and maintained relationships with vendors, borrowers, and colleagues over the years. She was nominated and served as a board member on the Advisory Council for the Illinois State Treasurer’s office where she created programs to help provide business owners access to capital. She is also a huge advocate of diversity, serving as the Chairperson for Diversity and Inclusion initiatives at previous institutions.

“Natalie is starting with us at an exciting time,” said Chris Hurn, CEO of Fountainhead. “There has never been more interest in the SBA and what it can do for small businesses. Having Natalie on board will be a tremendous help as we finance more businesses than ever to achieve their goals.”

“I’m excited to bring my knowledge and expertise to the Fountainhead family,” said Preston, who is currently based in Charlotte, N.C. “With Fountainhead, I’m thrilled to join my sister, Maria, and the rest of the team on the quest to make small business dreams a reality.”

For more information on Fountainhead, or ways to grow your small-to-midsize business, visit FountainheadCC.com.

About Fountainhead

Founded in 2015, Fountainhead is one of 14 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firms specializing in funding commercial real estate projects and providing growth financing for small-to-midsize businesses utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low LTV conventional loans. The nonbank lender is the largest SBA-approved nonbank lender in the Southeast, the largest SBA lender based in Florida, and was recently named the second-fastest growing firm in Orlando. The team at Fountainhead has been involved in financing more than $28 billion in total projects over their careers, making them one of the most experienced teams in commercial lending to owners of small-to-midsize businesses.

