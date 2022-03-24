India is Opening Up for Travelers and Indus Travels is Offering Incredible Deals

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a lengthy travel ban of two years, as of March 27, India will finally be resuming its international flights again. This is exciting news for travelers who have been waiting to make their way southeast after the onset of the pandemic, and it comes at the perfect time as there has been a sharp decrease in the number of COVID cases throughout the country. To celebrate this news, Indus Travels is offering unbeatable travel deals for vacation packages to India, starting from only $999.

What Travelers Will Need for Visiting India

Canadian travelers must be fully vaccinated before traveling to India and will be required to upload their vaccination certificates through the Air Suvidha portal prior to departure. They will not be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before traveling but may be required to conduct a COVID-19 test upon arrival. The same applies for fully vaccinated travelers from the United States, although unvaccinated travelers may also travel, once they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result that is submitted up to 72 hours before departure. An e-tourist or tourist visa will be required, along with a valid passport valid for at least 180 days. As a courtesy, the first 500,000 applicants who apply for a visa before the end of March 2022 will be able to receive an e-visa free of charge.

Vacation Packages to India With Indus Travels

Golden Triangle of India — 7 Days For $999

The Golden Triangle is a famous route that encompasses the cities of Agra, Jaipur, Delhi, and others. For $999 including flights, travelers can spend seven days traveling through the Golden Triangle with a small group led by Indus Travels. This package includes superior accommodation, deluxe transportation, several meals, sightseeing excursions led by local tour guides, and more, for an introduction to India.

Royal India — 15 Days For $1,499

For travelers who are interested in seeing historic sites, exotic temples, and royal palaces, this 15-day small-group tour will fit their needs. On top of the Golden Triangle, guests can see a Puja ceremony by Pushkar Lake, admire the lakes of Udaipur, and visit the Mehrangarh Fort along with some Havelis in Jodhpur. For $1,499, this trip includes accommodation, excursions, airfare, and more.

Safe Travels Assured

The experts at Indus Travels always make the health and safety of their travelers a priority. They have created a new set of standards with precautions set in place to create a safe environment for all passengers and staff. Travelers can postpone, change dates, and cancel their trips up to 60 days before departure. Vehicles will be sanitized before each trip and operators will follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

For further information, contact:

Praveen Syal

Tel. 604 279 8794

Email: mail@indus.travel

Related Images











Image 1: Amber Fort, Jaipur





Amber Fort, Jaipur









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment