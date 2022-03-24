AutoVitals Launches in Shops Across Canada Through NAPA Partnership

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoVitals, the leading auto shop management software provider, is rolling out their launch with NAPA AUTOPRO, Canada's trusted source for automotive parts and accessories. Autovitals IVNV solution will now be the exclusive provider of digital vehicle inspections (DVI) to french-speaking shops.

AutoVitals is the complete digital toolset for automotive shops. Their system increases ARO, boosts customer retention, and powers your digital transformation. AutoVitals specializes in giving shop owners and their employees resources to offer the best possible service to their customers.

"We are excited to partner with NAPA AUTOPRO," says Tara Bohnert, COO at AutoVitals. "AutoVitals and NAPA AUTOPRO share the mission of helping shops grow and increase profitability."

As the largest Canadian distribution network of vehicle replacement parts, NAPA AUTOPRO has 9 distribution centers and nearly 600 NAPA auto parts stores. They also have 50 NAPA CMAX paint and body shop supply stores, 650 NAPA AUTOPRO Service Centers, and over 1,100 AutoCare service centers across North America. They are looking forward to expanding AutoVitals solution to all of their stores to improve efficiencies and enhance their stellar customer service.

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals drives profitable growth for the independent auto repair shop owner. Many auto shop management software providers provide digital vehicle inspections (DVI). AutoVitals is the only complete digital shop success solution with robust workflow management, CRM, and website and digital marketing add-ons proven to increase your shop's profitability, average repair order (ARO), and utilization of your staff and bays.

About NAPA AUTOPRO

NAPA AUTOPRO, a subsidiary of UAP Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of GPC, is a Canadian leader in the distribution, merchandising and remanufacturing of automotive parts and replacement accessories for cars, trucks and heavy vehicles. The company has approximately 4,000 employees and operates over 700 facilities.

Araceli Dagdagan

araceli.dagdagan@autovitalsinc.com

