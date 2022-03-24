Campendium Unveils 2022 Camper Report

CHICAGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campendium, the crowd-sourced and editorially curated web and mobile application for campers and RVers, has released compelling new camping information in its 2022 Campendium Camping Report. In the report, data points from Campendium's active community show the latest preferences and behaviors that contribute to deciding on where and how they camp.

In 2022's report, Campendium's community revealed that the rise of couples and families camping at the beginning of the pandemic is here to stay, with 23% of participating campers living in their RV full-time. This shift in lifestyle brings a change in requirements for the campsites where couples and families may choose to camp.

The data demonstrates that many full-time campers are working remotely from the road, which makes reliable cellular coverage at their campsite more critical than ever. Campers are willing to pay more for a campsite location that offers a better cell signal, allowing them to utilize their devices for working, streaming, remote learning, and more. Where campers get a five-bar signal, they average a five-day stay before departing to their next destination, whereas campers average a three-day stay at sites with limited coverage.

Campendium co-founder and General Manager Leigh Wetzel shared how these changing behaviors in the community have helped the application evolve. "Campendium brings the most important campsite features to the forefront to help campers find the best location for their stay, including cell coverage. Roadpass Pro users can access cell coverage maps on Campendium to determine if a location will offer the cell coverage they need to keep them connected."

Campendium is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of consumer apps that provide campers, RVers, and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Roadtrippers, a trip planning app that offers users the unique ability to collaborate with friends, sync across map apps for seamless navigation, identify and save destinations, and more; Togo RV, the ultimate app to keep RV owners organized, inspired, and on the move with a set of tools focused on improving the RV experience; and RVillage, the largest and most active social network of RV owners and enthusiasts.

To read the complete 2022 Campendium Camping Report, visit go.campendium.com/2022-camper-report. For more information about Campendium and the report, contact media@roadpass.com.

About Campendium

Campendium is a crowd-sourced and editorially curated web and mobile application that allows users to search, preview, and provide feedback on more than 35,000 public and private camping locations across the continental United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico. Learn more at campendium.com, and follow Campendium on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube, and Twitter.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on inspiring, educating, and connecting everyone to the life-changing power of roadtripping, camping, and RVing. The company has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Campendium, Roadtrippers, RVillage, and Togo RV products at roadpass.com.

