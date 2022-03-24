CFAR Recognized on the Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List

PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFAR, a management consulting firm, announced it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms in 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We are excited to be a part of Forbes Best Management Consulting Firms list this year," said Debbie Bing, President and Principal. "The recognition by Forbes is an honor, and a testament to our firm's dedication and success in helping our clients address uncertainty and complexity, especially during these unprecedented times."

The expert survey included over 7,500 executives and partners from more than 1,000 management consulting firms nationwide to make recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas. Self-recommendations were not accepted or included in the final results.

The client survey included 1,300 senior executives who have collaborated with a management consultancy in the past four years. Respondents were asked for which industries and functional areas they retained a consulting firm, and then recommended a firm compiled from the expert survey list.

"We are incredibly honored to make this list of impressive firms for another year. We love the work we do and feel grateful that our clients and partners have recognized us in this way," said Jennifer Tomasik, Vice President and Principal, Healthcare Market Leader.

CFAR is proud to work with organizations across a broad spectrum of industries including family enterprises and owner-led businesses, healthcare, higher education and research, and non-profits. We help leaders locate and amplify the will and the skill to make choices that propel them toward their chosen futures.

About CFAR

Headquartered in Philadelphia and Boston, CFAR is a management consulting and executive coaching firm specializing in advising leaders on complex organizational issues where people and performance matter. Our mission is to help leaders activate organizations to achieve their highest aspirations—productively, meaningfully, profitably, and with impact.

