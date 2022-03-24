Gildan Announces Launch of New Gildan Respects™ Campaign

English French

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) is pleased to announce the launch of Gildan Respects™, a global positioning of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) program and creative campaign supporting the Company’s “Next Generation ESG” strategy which was unveiled earlier this year. Uniting all ESG communications and marketing under one global message, Gildan Respects™ aims to reinforce the appeal of Gildan's approach to making apparel products.



The Gildan Respects™ campaign will further bring the Company’s strong ESG approach to life by surfacing stories behind the Company’s ESG initiatives and progress. It will underscore the Company’s long-lasting commitment to manufacturing its products with respect for the environment, circularity, people, communities, and transparency.

“As an ethical and sustainable apparel manufacturing company, “respect” has been at the foundation of our ESG success for the last 20 years. This is why it seemed natural to make “respect” the central theme of our new ESG communications and marketing efforts to bring our story to life,” says Chuck Ward, President of Marketing, Sales, and Distribution at Gildan. “Our journey has been one of growth, and the central focus on “respect” is a testament to our continued commitment to elevating our story in a thoughtful and authentic manner. We have come a long way and we intend to go even further with Gildan Respects™.”

The new branding and creative campaign will be activated through content on various platforms, including the release of an anthem film and documentary series, social media marketing, display advertising, and a renewed digital experience on websites and social platforms across Gildan’s global communication and marketing efforts.



Explore Gildan Respects™ here.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.