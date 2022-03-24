GoTo Rebrand Earns Platinum in the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, a leading provider of flexible-work software including GoTo Connect and GoTo Resolve, is pleased to announce that the International Awards Associate (IAA) has named the company a winner of the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards. GoTo takes home the Integrated Marketing—Company Branding Platinum award for its complete brand relaunch in February of 2022. The rebrand went beyond a new company name and logo as it introduced the only unified portfolio on the market offering both IT support and communication solutions to small and midsize businesses (SMBs) in a single, simplified application.



GoTo’s rebrand celebrated the company’s committed focus to SMBs through product innovation and ease of use to bring enterprise-grade software to historically underserved SMBs. GoTo brings a unified administrative system and converging user experience for GoTo Resolve and GoTo Connect, GoTo’s two flagship products, making it the only of its kind offering support and collaboration products catered toward the SMB. GoTo Resolve and GoTo Connect provide SMBs with the tools they need to make IT easy, anywhere. GoTo Resolve offers a premium IT management service, allowing flexibility for small businesses to provide world-class remote access to IT support with a zero-cost option, making zero trust security attainable for businesses of any size. GoTo Connect brings together GoTo’s collaboration solutions including cloud telephony, meetings, messaging, training, and contact center capabilities.

“It’s an honor to see GoTo’s rebrand efforts receive the Platinum award, and a credit to all of the hard work our team put in to create the biggest launch in our company’s history,” said Jamie Domenici, Chief Marketing Officer at GoTo. “As the working world changes, our mission to empower small and midsize companies with flexible work technologies continues. I’m looking forward to GoTo being the best possible partner for SMB IT teams as we experience this exciting new chapter in our company’s history.”

The MUSE Awards is made up of a series of competitions, which are open for participation around the globe. These awards are hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), who aims to promote excellence in various creative and design industries by providing professionals a platform to compete against their peers. Having received over 6,000 entries from all over the globe, the MUSE Creative Awards is a leading award program created to honor creative and design professionals for their excellence.

To learn more about GoTo, please visit www.goto.com.

About GoTo:

GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users’ unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company’s remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

