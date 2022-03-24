The Worldwide Infrared Imaging Industry is Expected to Reach $9+ Billion by 2026

Dublin, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infrared Imaging Market (2021-2026) by Application Type, Technology Type, Wavelength Type, Vertical Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Infrared Imaging Market is estimated to be USD 6.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.15 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Infrared Imaging Market is growing due to the demand for uncooled infrared cameras. These cameras can be used in harsh environments such as haze, smoke, and water vapor and are highly adopted by the military and defense sector for usage in CBRNE detection. The high adoption of infrared imaging products in various applications such as security and surveillance, temperature measurement, and quality control and inspections is driving the market's growth. On the other hand, rigidity in rules and regulations related to the export and import of infrared products. Only authorized manufacturers can sell the product after proper inspection and verification by the authorities restrict the market's growth.



Furthermore, high costs associated with infrared imaging products and product designing complexities for highly accurate cameras are significant challenges that may negatively affect the market's growth. Moreover, the growing integration or penetration of infrared cameras in consumer electronics, government initiatives for modernizing the military and defense sector, and emerging applications areas for SWIR cameras will create potential opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Technology Type, Wavelength Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Security & Surveillance, Monitoring & Inspection, and Detection.

By Technology Type, the Infrared Imaging market is classified into Cooled Infrared Imaging and Uncooled Infrared Imaging.

By Wavelength Type, the Infrared Imaging market is classified into Near Infrared (NIR), Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR), and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR).

By Vertical Type, the Infrared Imaging market is classified into Industrial and Non-Industrial.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Allied Vision Technologies, Axis Communications AB, Danaher Corporation, Leonardo DRS, Inc, Lynred, New Imaging Technologies, Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Xenics NV, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Adoption of Infrared Imaging Products in Various Applications

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Uncooled Infrared Cameras

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rigidity in Export-Import Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Surging Integration of Infrared Cameras in Consumer Electronics

4.3.2 Emerging Application Areas for SWIR Cameras

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 High Cost Associated with Infrared Cameras

4.4.2 Designing Complexities



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Security & Surveillance

6.3 Monitoring & Inspection

6.3.1 Condition Monitoring

6.3.2 Structural Health Monitoring

6.3.3 Quality Control

6.4 Detection

6.4.1 Gas Detection

6.4.2 Fire/Flare Detection

6.4.3 Body Temperature Measurement



7 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Technology Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cooled Infrared Imaging

7.3 Uncooled Infrared Imaging



8 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Wavelength Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Near-Infrared (NIR)

8.3 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)

8.4 Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR)

8.5 Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)



9 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Vertical Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Industrial

9.2.1 Automotive

9.2.2 Aerospace

9.2.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

9.2.4 Oil & Gas

9.2.5 Food & Beverages

9.2.6 Glass

9.2.7 Others

9.3 Non-Industrial

9.3.1 Military & Defence

9.3.2 Medical & Scientific Research

9.3.3 Civil Infrastructure



10 Global Infrared Imaging Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.1 America

10.1.1 Argentina

10.1.2 Brazil

10.1.3 Canada

10.1.4 Chile

10.1.5 Colombia

10.1.6 Mexico

10.1.7 Peru

10.1.8 United States

10.1.9 Rest of Americas

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Austria

10.2.2 Belgium

10.2.3 Denmark

10.2.4 Finland

10.2.5 France

10.2.6 Germany

10.2.7 Italy

10.2.8 Netherlands

10.2.9 Norway

10.2.10 Poland

10.2.11 Russia

10.2.12 Spain

10.2.13 Sweden

10.2.14 Switzerland

10.2.15 United Kingdom

10.2.16 Rest of Europe

10.3 Middle East and Africa

10.3.1 Egypt

10.3.2 Israel

10.3.3 Qatar

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 South Africa

10.3.6 United Arab Emirates

10.3.7 Rest of MEA

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Australia

10.4.2 Bangladesh

10.4.3 China

10.4.4 India

10.4.5 Indonesia

10.4.6 Japan

10.4.7 Malaysia

10.4.8 Philippines

10.4.9 Singapore

10.4.10 South Korea

10.4.11 Sri Lanka

10.4.12 Thailand

10.4.13 Taiwan

10.4.14 Rest of Asia



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Allied Vision Technologies

12.2 AIM Infrarot-Module GmbH

12.3 Axis Communications AB

12.4 Boston Electronics Corporation

12.5 Bosch Security Systems, LLC

12.6 Bruker Corporation

12.7 C-THERMAL

12.8 Carl Zeiss AG

12.9 Cox Enterprises, Inc

12.10 Danaher Corporation

12.11 EpiSensor

12.12 EPIX, Inc

12.13 General Dynamics Mission Systems

12.14 Global Sensor Technology Co Ltd

12.15 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

12.16 Hanwha Techwin Co Ltd

12.17 Hexagon AB

12.18 Infrared Imaging Services LLC

12.19 IRCameras LLC

12.20 Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

12.21 L3Harris Technologies

12.22 Leonardo DRS, Inc

12.23 LI-COR, Inc

12.24 Lynred USA

12.25 Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & CO. KG

12.26 New Imaging Technologies

12.27 Olympus Corporation

12.28 Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd

12.29 PerkinElmer, Inc

12.30 Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc

12.31 Raptor Photonics

12.32 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

12.33 Safran S.A

12.34 SemiConductor Devices

12.35 Shimadzu Corporation

12.36 Stryker Corporation

12.37 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

12.38 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

12.39 Tonbo Imaging

12.40 Xenics NV

12.41 Zhejiang Dali Technology Co Ltd



13 Appendix



