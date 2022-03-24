Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Surpass US$ 1,534 Million By 2028 – Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human chorionic gonadotropin market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 7.4% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 1,534 million by 2028.



Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is a hormone that is produced by the placenta succeeding zygote implantation in the uterus. Human chorionic gonadotropin is structurally similar to luteinizing hormone (LH), one of the pituitary hormones responsible for ovarian stimulation during normal ovulation. During fertility treatment, hCG is administered via injection to stimulate the final formation and release of egg cells at the time of ovulation. Furthermore, hCG can be used for different purposes in men and women. hCG is used in conjunction with fertility drugs to improve a woman's chances of becoming pregnant. hCG stimulates the production of androgens and sperm in men and adolescent boys. hCG can also be used in the male who has cryptorchidism, a birth defect of the testes.



The increasing prevalence of fertility problems is expected to drive the market

Infertility is a global health problem that affects a large number of people of reproductive age. Infertility affects more than 48 million married people (15%) and 186 million individuals worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Furthermore, infertility IVF treatments, hCG shots are used in conjunction with other medications to assist a woman in ovulating. In women, hCG is used to enhance ovulatory and final follicle maturation, as well as to deliver luteal phase assistance during infertility treatment. Males are found to be directly responsible for 20-30% of fertility problems and contribute to 50% of all cases. In men, it can be used to enhance testosterone levels by the granulosa cells in cases of hormonal imbalance and male hypogonadism.



Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Trends

The increased availability of infertility treatment and services, as well as increased awareness about therapies for infertility issues is driving up demand for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) industry in developing nations. The rising prevalence of hypogonadism-related illnesses in men, particularly in elderly men, is a primary factor of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market. Efforts by global health organizations and non-governmental organizations to improve the sexual and reproductive health of people in developing countries are also increasing demand for the market. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyles and stress in personal and professional lives have contributed to fertility issues. Women in cities are more likely to seek medical attention for female-specific ailments that have a negative impact on their quality of life. Another factor driving the growth of the market for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is the increase in the number of elderly women. However, the FDA has issued certain warnings about the risks of using human chorionic gonadotropin as a therapy, which is expected to limit the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin market in the coming years.



Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the worldwide human chorionic gonadotropin market. According to the analysis, the percentage of infertile men ranged from 12 percent to 25 percent, while the distribution of reproductive difficulties owing to male causes ranged from 20 percent to 70 percent. African and European regions had the highest rates of infertility. Furthermore, rates of sexual dysfunction in males and females in North America, Central & Eastern Europe, and Australia ranged from 4.5-6%, 8-12%, and 9% respectively, according to a wide range of sources. North America has the largest market share in 2020 and will continue to dominate during the forecasting period. In addition, rising prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, hormonal imbalance, and other disorders are expected to drive the North American hCG market.



Market Segmentation

The worldwide human chorionic gonadotropin market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consultancy based on technology, therapeutic area, and end-user. Based on the technology, the market is bifurcated into recombinant technology and natural source extraction. Among them, natural source extraction is likely to lead the market during the predicted years. Based on therapeutic area, the industry is classified into female infertility treatment, male hypogonadism, oligospermia treatment, and others. Among therapeutic areas, female infertility treatment acquired the largest market shares in 2020. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into research institutions, fertility clinics, and others. Fertility clinics were on demand for the treatment of hGC disorders in year 2020 and are likely to continue its dominance in the forecast timeframe 2021 to 2028.



Major Players

Some major players covered the global human chorionic gonadotropin industry are Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Cigna, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Scripps Laboratories, Lee BioSolutions Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Sanzyme, and LUPIN.



