Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2022

98 billion in 2021 to $6,819.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10,376.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.1%.



The oil and gas market consists of sales of oil and gas by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that undertake the exploration for, extraction, drilling, and refining, of oil and gas and some of its derivatives. This market does not include petrochemicals.



The main types are oil & gas upstream activities; oil downstream products.Oil and gas upstream activities include exploration activities, such as creating geological surveys and obtaining land rights and production activities, such as onshore and offshore drilling.



The various drilling types include offshore; onshore that are used for residential, commercial, institutions and other applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the oil and gas market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the oil and gas market.



The regions covered in the oil and gas market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Low interest rates in most developed countries will positively impact the oil and gas industry during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, the European Central Bank decreased interest rates to -0.5% on deposits from banks to encourage lending. This created a flow of cheap money for investment, both in developed and developing economies. It also encouraged borrowing and discouraged saving in advanced markets, helping to drive spending. Oil and gas companies were able to borrow more money for process improvements and expansion projects, thus driving the market during this period.



Oil price volatility is likely to have a negative impact on the market as significant decline and increase in oil prices negatively impacts the government and consumer spending.The decline in oil prices is having a negative impact on government spending in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) which are largely dependent on revenues generated through crude oil exports; whereas significant increase in oil prices had resulted in rising inflation, current account deficit and fiscal deficit in countries such as India and China, which predominantly import oil.



For instance, the Saudi government is expected to cut down its spending from 1.05 trillion riyals ($280 billion) in 2019 to 1.02 trillion riyals ($270 billion) in 2020, to 955 billion riyals ($255 billion) by 2022, due to significant decline in revenues generated from oil exports, thereby affecting the market. This high volatility in oil prices is expected to negatively impact the market going forward.



Major companies in the oil and gas industry are looking into big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance decisions making abilities and thus drive profits.The companies in this industry gather huge amounts of raw data relating to the working of refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure through a large number of sensors placed across the oil rig.



Using big data analytics, the companies can detect patterns which can allow them to quickly react to unwanted changes or potential defects, thus saving costs.AI allows the companies to take better drilling and operational decisions.



Companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell have been increasingly investing in AI technology to have a centralized method of data management and support data integration across multiple applications. Other companies such as Sinopec, a Chinese chemical and petroleum corporation, has announced its decision to construct 10 intelligent centers to help in reducing operation costs by 20%.



The countries covered in the oil and gas market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





