Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Global Market – Forecast To 2030

Nuclear medicine comprises diagnostic and therapeutic techniques that use radioisotopes for applications like oncology, cardiovascular and neurological disorders to provide information at both molecular and cellular levels for probing, tracking tissue function, studying disease progression and assessing treatment responses.



The nuclear medicine global market is poised to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 to reach $11,362.0 million by 2030. Increasing radioisotopes applications, rise in public awareness, use of SPECT/CT and PET/CT imaging scans, the abundance of radiopharmaceuticals, advancement in imaging technology (hybrid imaging) and alpha therapy-based targeted cancer treatment is boosting nuclear medicine market growth. In addition, increasing need in emerging markets, production of radiopharmaceuticals from cyclotrons, efficient diagnosis and treatments, emerging radio isotopes and replacement of old/traditional equipment are the opportunities likely to propel the growth of the nuclear medicine market.



The nuclear medicinal market is classified based on modality into diagnosis and therapeutics. The diagnostics market commanded the largest market and is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to an increase in SPECT and PET procedures. The therapeutics segment is projected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to technological advancements in the targeted treatment of cancers. Potential new radioisotopes in the pipeline and advancement in neurological treatments are the key factors driving the growth of the therapeutics market. Diagnostics market based on products is segmented into SPECT and PET among which, SPECT market commanded the largest revenue in 2021 and is expected grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to an increase in TC-99m isotope applications and product approvals. The SPECT market is further segmented based on isotopes into Technetium (Tc-99m), Thallium (Tl-201), Gallium (Ga-67), Iodine (I-123), Xenon (Xe-133), Rhenium (Re-186) and others. Among them, Technetium (Tc-99m) accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is projected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to its extensive usage in various diagnostic applications and emerging sources to meet the demand. SPECT market based on application is segmented into cardiology, pulmonary, oncology, nephrology, neurology, inflammation, thyroid gland, lymphology and others. The cardiology segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at low single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to an increase in the number of cardiac imaging cases using Tc-99m. Oncology is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to the increasing use of SPECT isotopes in early screening tests in vulnerable populations in various developed countries.



PET is projected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to an increase in the adoption of cyclotron for the production of PET isotopes increasing its availability. The PET isotopes include Fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG), Gallium (Ga-68), Rubidium (Rb-82) and others. Fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) accounted for the largest share in 2021 and the market is expected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Gallium (Ga-68) is expected to grow at high teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to an increase in usage as theranostic pair in assessing the suitability of the patient for Lutathera and many emerging targeted radiotherapy agents. PET isotopes based on applications are further segmented into oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and others. The oncology segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is projected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to an increase in the patient pool of lung, thyroid, brain breast cancer and dementia-related conditions.



The therapeutic nuclear medicine market is segmented based on radiation type into alpha radiation, beta radiation and brachytherapy. The beta radiation segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is projected to grow at mid double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Beta radiation therapy based on isotopes is further segmented into Y-90, I-131, Lu-177, Sm-153, Re-186, Sr-89, Er-169 and others. The Lu-177 segment commanded the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to the increased adoption of Lu-177 based radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and the anticipated launch of new treatment products based on the isotope. Brachytherapy isotopes are further segmented into I-125, Cs-131, Ir-192, Pd-103 and others, among which, I-125 segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is projected to grow at mid single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to increasing usage in the treatment of lung cancer, prostate cancer, eye-related disease (retinoblastoma and eye plaque) and brain cancer. The therapeutic nuclear medicine market based on application is segmented into prostate cancer, thyroid cancer, liver cancer, gastro-entero-pancreatic-neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), metastatic bone cancer, breast cancer and others, among which, The GEP-NETs market accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030. Prostate Cancer is expected to grow at mid teen CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to the advanced clinical trial stage (phase 3) and the predicted launch of the Lu-177 PSMA-617 product in the coming years.



The nuclear medicine market based on end-user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, diagnostic centers, and others, among which, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is projected to grow at high single digit CAGR from 2021 to 2030 due to the ready availability of cyclotrons for the generation of isotope and use of advanced hybrid imaging.



Some of the key players of the nuclear medicine market are Curium Pharma (France), Bayer Group (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Jubilant Life science (India), Lantheus Medical Imaging (U.S.), Novartis International AG (Advanced accelerator) (Switzerland), South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd) (South Africa), and Fujifilm Holding Corporation (Japan).

