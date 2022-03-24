Pregelatinized Starch Market to Reach USD 2.38 billion by 2028 | Pregelatinized Starch Industry to Register CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2028

Pune, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pregelatinized starch market size was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 1.77 billion in 2021 to USD 2.38 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3% during the projected period. The global market is expected to rise during the projected period due to rising starch demand in the food & beverage sector to store processed and ready-to-eat food packages. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Pregelatinized Starch Market, 2021-2028".

Pregelatinized starch is a form of carbohydrate that is cooked and dried to be converted into flaked or powder form. These starches are extracted from potatoes, wheat, and corn. The starches are used in ready-to-eat and processed foods and are efficiently digestible. Also, properties such as biodegradable are likely to foster market growth.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Product Demand in Food & Beverage Sector to Bolster Market Expansion

The market is anticipated to propel market growth in the coming years, owing to increasing product demand in the food & beverage sector. Also, the product requirement in the cosmetics and personal care industry is likely to boost the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for ready-to-eat and processed food products in an emerging market is expected to increase product supply and bolster market expansion globally. These factors are likely to ensure the pregelatinized starch market growth during the forecast period.

However, the high energy required to process the starch is likely to hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights:

Europe Dominates Global Market Due to Increasing Product Demand

Europe holds the most prominent global market share during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products. Increased utilization of starch in this sector is likely to propel market growth.

North America holds the second-largest global pregelatinized starch market share, owing to rising product demand in the food & beverage sector. The presence of key players in the region is expected to increase the production rate and rise the supply of the starch to various industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Innovation Strategies Allows Key Players to Maintain Market Position

The presence of key players in the global market encourages the companies to implement development strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. The companies operating in various segmented regions focus on implementing innovative strategies to develop product portfolio and ensure product differentiation to gain competitive advantage.

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis Related to COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges amidst Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to this Global Crisis

Global Pregelatinized Starch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2021-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source Corn Potato Wheat Others By Application Food and Beverage Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Cosmetics Others By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

