Ultra Pasteurized Cream Market to Reach USD 10.40 billion by 2028 | Ultra Pasteurized Cream Industry to Register CAGR of 4.15% during 2021-2028

Pune, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Ultra pasteurized Cream Market size is projected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 7.66 billion in 2020 and reached USD 7.82 billion in 2021. The rising demand for cream-filled dairy products and the extensive product adoption from the foodservice sector are expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Ultra pasteurized Cream Market, 2021-2028.”

Ultra-pasteurized cream possesses a longer shelf life as it is treated at 280 degrees for 2 seconds. It is used in cakes, puddings, pastries, and other decorated and cream-filled desserts. The rising demand for indulgent, on-the-go, and packaged snacks is expected to boost the product demand. The rising awareness regarding dairy products’ benefits is expected to boost the cream’s consumption among consumers.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Land O’ Lakes, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Meijer Companies, Ltd. (Michigan, U.S.)

Rockview Family Farms (California, U.S.)

The Kroger Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Danone S.A. (Saint-Denis, France)

Dairy Farmers of America (Kansas, U.S.)

Elle & Vire (Connecticut, U.S.)

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (Auckland, New Zealand)

The California Milk Advisory Board (California, U.S.)

Safeway Inc. (California, U.S.)

Rising Demand for Healthy Snacking to Boost Market Development

This market is expected to be positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising demand for dairy products. The rising adoption of dairy products fuels the product’s demand. The adoption of a healthy diet has led to the rising adoption of healthy snacking. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyles and the rising demand for on-the-go snacks led to the rising product adoption from the health-conscious crowd. Moreover, the adoption of reduced capacities, part-time shifts, and automated production machinery has enabled companies to recover losses and improve their market position. These factors are likely to boost market development during the pandemic.

Drivers and Restraints



Robust Demand for Shelf-Stable Products and Increasing UHT Cream Applications to Boost Market Development

The rising demand for dairy products with longer shelf-life is expected to surge the demand for ultra-pasteurized cream. The cream possesses longer shelf-life, which, in turn, reduces the chance of microbial spoilage. Furthermore, the rising demand for shelf-stable dairy products from the dairy and foodservice sectors is likely to propel the product demand. The adoption of a healthy diet and rising spending on dairy-based products are likely to bolster the product demand. Moreover, the rising adoption of ultra-heat treatment (UHT) pasteurized creams from restaurants and café is expected to spike consumption. In addition, the rising incorporation of the cream in several food products is likely to foster the Ultra pasteurized Cream Market growth.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/ultra-pasteurized-cream-market-104382

Regional Insights

Rising Demand for Non-dairy and Plant-Based Foods to Bolster Market Development in Europe

Europe is expected to dominate the Ultra pasteurized Cream Market share due to the rising demand for plant-based and non-dairy products. The market in Europe stood at USD 2.40 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a majority of the market share in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising demand for low-calorie cakes, ice-creams, and other desserts lead to the adoption of ultra-pasteurized plant-based whipped cream in desserts. These factors may incite market development.

In North America , rising awareness regarding bacterial spoilage of dairy products and organic products is expected to fuel the industry's progress. Furthermore, the sedentary lifestyle of consumers leads to the adoption of ready-to-eat and packaged bakery products, thereby facilitating product demand. These factors are likely to propel the market’s progress during the upcoming years.

In Asia Pacific , rising disposable incomes and increasing adoption of healthier lifestyles have facilitated the product demand. In addition, the rising demand for whipped cream from the food processing sector is expected to boost industry development.

Competitive Landscape



Manufacturers Launch Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market launch novel products that attract consumers’ attention and boost their brand image. For example, Westland Co-operative Dairy Co Ltd., a New Zealand-based company, launched Yili Pro UHT Whipping Cream in China in August 2021. This cream was developed using grass-fed cream, and the product had consistency appropriate for Chinese bakers.

This launch may enable the company to attract consumers and boost its brand image. Further, the adoption of research and development may enable companies to use advanced production methods to improve products’ quality and shelf-life. This strategy shall boost their sales, thereby boosting their annual revenues.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on the Parent Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Ultra pasteurized Cream Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2021-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source (Value) Dairy Non-dairy By Type (Value) Fresh Cream Whipping Cream Sour Cream Others By Application (Value) Commercial Household By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

