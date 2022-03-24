Channel Precision Launches New Website to Showcase Scope of Services and Partnerships

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Precision, an expert Amazon brand development and services company, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly revamped website. The goal of the redesign is to promote the expanding suite of products and services Channel Precision has developed in recent years, as the company grows and responds to changes in the Amazon marketplace. Unlike Amazon consulting services, Channel Precision utilizes a holistic partnership-based approach, so a full array of such services are brought together in its relationships with brands.

The new website features a friendlier interface that aims to highlight Channel Precision's remarkable depth and breadth of experience in search engine optimization and advertising, brand maximization and MAP and rogue seller enforcement, and 3PL logistical services. It seeks to showcase to potential partners the impressive, end-to-end solutions offered in a proprietary software suite it has developed in its years partnering with some of the biggest retailers in the formidable Amazon ecosystem.

"As Channel Precision has met changes in Amazon's marketplace for our partners over the years, we've had to innovate new tools and tactics to help them stay on top, " said Channel Precision President Rob Hankinson. "So, over time, we've got this wide range of services and abilities, and we really wanted the new website to give potential partners a sense of how comprehensive and powerful these services have become."

Channel Precision has invited visitors to explore the new website, browsing the types of partnership available and how each translates into a streamlined selling experience and increased profits for them, introducing specifics of its approach and how they feed into brands' needs and goals.

Channel Precision began as a group of Amazon experts, Ph.D. analysts, and software and data specialists developing the world's most robust suite of Amazon solutions for use by one of the most successful retailers in the Amazon marketplace. Realizing the potential of what they had created, they formed Channel Precision to bring these tools and methods to brands that wanted to optimize their sales and presence in that marketplace. These tools put big data at the fingertips of retailers seeking to develop strategies and get ahead of the curve, as well as streamline logistics and fulfillment.

In addition to these tools, the key to Channel Precision's success has been an intimate knowledge of the ins and outs of Amazon itself and an integrated approach that boosts a brand's integrity and reputation while driving sales through the use of sophisticated analytics and Amazon product listing optimization services.

One mid-sized retailer that has partnered with the company underscored the growth potential of such an approach: "With Channel Precision, we were able to become a 9-figure Amazon seller while always maintaining positive cash flow and growing profit." Another retailer emphasized the importance of their brand and listing optimization: "After partnering with Channel Precision, listings are no longer a constant headache. Our brand is important. It is great to know that our Amazon content is always done right."

The new website features an approachable layout that eases potential partners into the highly complex world in which Channel Precision operates. After browsing the tools and services at their disposal, brands are encouraged to reach out to Channel Precision directly to develop a partnership that fits their needs and helps them achieve their goals.

Contact:

Ann Marie Fay

1447 S. Tryon Street, Ste. 300

Charlotte, NC 28203

(518) 928-4359

info@channelprecision.com

www.channelprecision.com

