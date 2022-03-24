Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Size to Surpass US$ 29.06 Bn by 2030

Ottawa, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical nonwoven disposables market is primarily driven by various factors such as the rising number of hospitals admissions, growing geriatric population, growing prevalence of hospital acquired infections, and rising awareness regarding the prevention of hospital acquired infections. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, around 4,131,000 patients are affected from hospital acquired infection in Europe every year.



According to the World Health Organization, around 7% of the hospitalized patients in developed countries and 10% of the hospitalized patients in the developing countries acquires at least one hospital acquired infection. The medical nonwoven disposables help the healthcare professionals to stay safe from any contaminations and infections as these nonwoven materials prevent the entry of microorganisms. Moreover, the manufacturers are continuously engaged in the adoption of the advanced technologies in the production of these nonwoven medical disposables. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on the product type, the sterile nonwoven products segment dominated the global medical nonwoven disposables market in 2020. The sterile nonwoven products are well known for its water resistant and waterproof properties that restrict the penetration of microorganisms, fluids, and particulates and ensure the safety of the healthcare professionals. This factor has significantly fueled the demand for the sterile nonwoven products among the healthcare units across the globe.





Based on the end user, the home healthcare is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment. The rising awareness regarding the hospital acquired infections, rising demand for receiving treatment at home, rising geriatric population, and growing incidences of urinary incontinence is fueling the demand for the various medical nonwoven disposables like diapers, and hence fueling the growth of this segment.





Regional Snapshot

North America dominated the global medical nonwoven disposables market in 2020. This is attributed the presence of huge geriatric population in US and the rising prevalence of dementia and urinary incontinence among the old age people. According to the US Census Bureau, the 65 years and older population in US has grown by 34.2% in the past decade and by 3.2% from 2018 to 2019.According to the Urology Care Foundation, around 33 million people in US are suffering from overactive bladder. Therefore, the increased adoption of the medical nonwoven products like diapers among the old age people has fostered the growth of the market. Moreover, the surging number of patients in the North America owing to the increased prevalence of various chronic diseases has fostered the adoption of the medical nonwoven disposables amongst the healthcare units.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most opportunistic market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth in the geriatric population and increasing birth rates. This is expected to drive the demand for the disposable diapers across the region. According to the United Nations, about 80% of the global geriatric population will be living in the low and middle income countries by 2050. Furthermore, rising female population in the region is expected to drive the demand for the female hygiene products like sanitary pads. Thus, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate throughout the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising prevalence of urinary incontinence

The globe is witnessing a surge in the geriatric population, who are more vulnerable to the urinary incontinence. According to the Global Forum on Incontinence, urinary incontinence affects the lives of around 400 million people around the globe. Furthermore, as per the WHO, urinary incontinence is majorly prevailed among the geriatric people aged 60 years and above. Therefore, the surging prevalence of urinary incontinence is expected to spur the demand for the medical nonwoven disposables during the forecast period.

Restraint

Environmental degradation due to the disposables

The medical nonwoven disposables may have a negative impact on the environment as a huge amount of wastes are generated across the globe. The proper measures must be taken for disposing such medical disposable materials in order to prevent the contamination. Further, the accumulation of wastes and its disposal impacts the environment negatively.

Opportunity

Surging popularity of bio-based polymers

The manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to produce eco-friendly wipes and other medical disposables. The rising adoption of the bio-based polymers in the production of the medical disposables will enable the manufacturers to reduce the harmful effect on environment and achieve sustainability.

Challenge

Lack of proper healthcare infrastructure

There is a lack of basic healthcare infrastructure in the developing and the underdeveloped economies. Moreover, low access to the healthcare facilities and low awareness regarding hospital acquired infections are the major challenges that may restrict the market growth in the underdeveloped and the developing regions.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Incontinence Hygiene Products Cotton Pad Disposable Underwear Feminine Hygiene Disposable Diapers

Sterile Nonwoven Products Respirators Drapes Disposable Surgical Masks Surgical Gowns Others

Wound Dressings Bandages Tapes Post-operative Wound Dressings Operative Wound Dressings Dressing Pads







By End User

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics





By Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Acetate

Rayon

Polyamides & Polyesters

Acrylic

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





