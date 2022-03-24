Boditech Med Ushers in US Expansion With Addition of Dr. Zachariah P. Zachariah to Advisory Board

MIAMI, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boditech Med, a global leader in point-of-care testing with more than 90 biomarker products, announced today the formation of a U.S.-based advisory board and its first member, Zachariah P. Zachariah, M.D.

The board will support the publicly traded company's expansion into the U.S. and Canada, beginning with a new manufacturing site in Miami, Florida. Boditech plans to hire hundreds of Americans to help bring faster, lower-cost diagnostic testing to North America.

Boditech tests cover many critical areas of medicine, from cardiac health to cancer. The company also produces COVID-19 antibodies and over-the-counter rapid antigen tests.

"In the U.S., it can take up to three days to get diagnostic test results — an unacceptable wait that leaves patients in limbo as costs mount," said Eui-Yul Choi, PhD, Boditech's co-founder and CEO. "The COVID pandemic has brought this problem into perspective for millions of Americans, but delayed test results plague many branches of medicine. Boditech's point-of-care tests deliver results in 12 to 15 minutes. We are excited to be bringing this technology to North America with support from Dr. Zachariah, one of the world's finest cardiologists and a proven leader with connections across Florida and around the globe."

Dr. Zachariah is a clinical faculty member of the University of Miami and Medical Director of UHealth Cardiology, Fort Lauderdale. He has performed more than 30,000 heart catheterizations and interventional procedures in Broward County and participated in numerous clinical trials.

A longtime member and former chair of the Florida Board of Medicine, Dr. Zachariah also serves on the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health and several other boards. He has spent decades lending his expertise to organizations around the world, including serving in the 1990s on the U.S. delegation to the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. Three governors have declared five days in his honor, observed throughout Florida.

"For clinicians and patients, timely information is paramount," said Dr. Zachariah. "I believe Boditech testing is poised to be a game-changer, and I'm eager to get to work assisting that mission."

Founded in South Korea in 1998, Boditech Med markets and sells more than 90 biomarker products in 120 countries.

About Boditech Med

Boditech Med is a global leader in point-of-care testing with a decades-long track record of improving health and quality of life through innovative in-vitro diagnostic solutions. Since its launch in 1998, Boditech has developed 90 biomarkers, which support capillary blood, venous blood, and plasma testing, to meet customers' evolving needs. Listed as a public company on the KOSDAQ, Boditech's products aid patients and clinicians in 120 countries.

Learn more about Boditech Med and how its in-vitro diagnostic are improving health worldwide: https://www.boditech.co.kr/en

Related Images











Image 1: Zachariah P. Zachariah, M.D.





Zachariah P. Zachariah, M.D. headshot.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment